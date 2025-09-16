Trinidad and Tobago nationals to be honoured in New York

Dominic Kalipersad -

In the spirit of Republic Day and all it symbolises – sovereignty, cultural pride and the extraordinary potential of our people – four nationals of Trinidad and Tobago will be recognised for their outstanding contributions to journalism, film, advocacy and fashion.

A media release said, Dominic Kalipersad, Asha Lovelace, Nicole Dyer-Griffith and Rick Davy will be honoured on September 20 aboard the Sir Winston yacht, The River Runway that will take over the Hudson River with a dazzling, Met Gala-inspired soirée in honour of Republic Day

According to event patron and honorary chair, Renée Cummings: “Republic Day is an opportunity to reflect on the journey of our nation, to celebrate our sovereignty, and to elevate the cultural pride that unites us all. The River Runway is not simply a gala – it is a declaration of our identity, our creativity, and our resilience as a people. To honour four of our most distinguished nationals in New York City, with the Hudson as our stage and the diaspora as our witness, is to affirm our power as a people and the enduring brilliance of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Kalipersad will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Caribbean Journalism and Public Discourse, honouring his fearless commitment to truth-telling, his role in shaping regional media, and his enduring impact on public dialogue and democratic accountability across TT and the wider Caribbean.

Lovelace, for her curatorial vision that has preserved and reimagined our cinematic heritage. Lovelace will receive the Heritage Award for Cultural Stewardship in Film Programming, in recognition of her commitment to storytelling, cultural preservation, and amplifying underrepresented voices through film.

Dyer-Griffith will receive the Beacon Award for Transformational Healing and Advocacy, honouring her unwavering strength and her ability to transform personal triumph into collective care. Her courage is a compass, guiding change, inspiring hope, and reshaping the future of healing.

Davy will receive the Vanguard Award for Global Caribbean Influence in Fashion, recognising his trailblazing contributions to fashion and his role in positioning Caribbean creativity and identity on the world stage. His visionary leadership continues to influence global conversations around style, representation, and cultural pride.

The evening’s awards will be presented by council member Chris Banks, a proud son of TT descent and representative of Brooklyn’s 42nd Council District. His presence will reflect the vibrant TT diaspora that continues to shape the fabric of New York City, the release said.

International Dancer Zaman, the celebrated Indo-Caribbean, Guyanese Muslim artist, will join the celebrity cast at this year’s gala.

Renowned for their commanding stage presence and uncompromising artistry, Zaman has built a global reputation as a trailblazer for Caribbean arts, Guyanese culture, and global representation. With more than 22 years of performance, mentorship, and advocacy, Zaman continues to challenge boundaries and uplift marginalized voices through dance.

Trained in kathak, orissi, bollywood, bhangra, and chutney dance styles, Zaman has been recognised internationally for their groundbreaking work. They have transformed performance into activism—promoting visibility, resilience, and community pride. Over the years, Zaman’s artistry has earned multiple citations, humanitarian awards, and global acclaim.

Cummings, in the release, added: “The River Runway is both a celebration and a call to action. While we gather to honor excellence, the true power of this event lies in its purpose – raising vital support for a groundbreaking film programme for young women in TT. I invite our diaspora and friends of the Caribbean to join us, to show up, to give generously, and to help ensure that these young women have the chance to tell their own stories and shape the future. Together, our presence can spark lasting change.”

The River Runway promises red carpet arrivals, celebrity performances, and breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. More than glamour, the evening carries a mission: proceeds will fund a groundbreaking film programme for young women in TT, empowering the next generation of storytellers and cultural visionaries, the release said

For further info e-mail theglamourcollective3@gmail.com or call (917) 549-7675.

In the spirit of Republic Day and all it symbolises – sovereignty, cultural pride and the extraordinary potential of our people – four nationals of Trinidad and Tobago will be recognised for their outstanding contributions to journalism, film, advocacy and fashion.