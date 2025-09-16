TKR slackness at worst time in CPL

Sunil Narine of Trinbago Knight Riders expresses disappointment after Kadeem Alleyne of Barbados Royals was dropped during the CPL at Kensington Oval on September 12, in Barbados. - CPL T20

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 was off with a bang, giving spectators lots of excitement, some theatrics, a mixture of good and bad cricket, plus some frustration with very close finishes. Now, they’re into the climax of all the action, concentrated on the final four teams, those that have negotiated their way after over a month of competitive participation, to determine the best team in the CPL for 2025. The participants of the various teams had to contend with playing each other twice in order to reach this stage.

Although the games do not produce the level of elegance and refinement in its style of play, it does produce a raw, down-to-earth display in its production. This replaces the grace and sophistication usually associated with a Test match, however, it adds to the almost constant thrill for the spectators.

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) were off to a brilliant start. However, they stumbled in their final three matches, and one previous to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The three were St Lucia Kings, Guyana Amazon Warriors and the bottom-of-the-table team, Barbados Royals.

Therefore, TKR won six games and lost four in the preliminaries. That was a 40 per cent drop. Unluckily, but in spite of the sudden collapse, it revealed the overconfidence that I mentioned in my previous column titled: An overconfident approach.

After viewing these last three games it is patently clear that the TKR lacks leadership, not only on the field but also off it. Actually, the most important aspect of a side taking part in a cricket match is in its captaincy. It dictates the movement of a game, its progress, the flow of the action in attempting to create victory, when and how to defend or attack, field placing for different bowlers. Also, the knowledge of his players, plus establishing plans with his team to setup victory.

Again, it is noticeable after TKR’s last game against Barbados Royals, the reference of captain, Nicholas Pooran, that his statements are not excuses, while there is no doubt that that is exactly what it is.

Having lost the toss and asked to bat first, the acceptable decision by the majority of captains with the preference for chasing the totals presented, TKR eventually achieved the moderate score of 166 for eight wickets. This was owing to a very thoughtful innings by the captain of 45 in 44 balls, the usual fantastic aggression of Kieron Pollard, who slugged 36 off 25, and a masterful 23 not out off six deliveries by Akeal Hosein. Pooran, at this stage, thought there was a chance.

He made this statement after the game and I quote: “I think we’re not batting properly in the power play to begin with. We’re losing too many wickets in the power play. And when you lose two or three wickets in the power play, it’s a big step back. I still felt we were in the game with 167.

"It’s all about playing the situation and digging deep as much as possible. The young leg-spinner (Zishan Motara) came on and we had an opportunity to score and we tried our best to take that. Unfortunately, Polly (Pollard) got out in the wrong time there. Dre (Andre Russell)and myself couldn’t capitalise in the last over. Akeal came and finished the innings brilliantly and gave us a chance to win the game.”

If your team is losing too many wickets in the power play and they’re not batting properly, the skipper should think of what should be done. Are you going to change the batting order or are you going to give your early batsmen longer hours in the nets? What will be your plan to improve the batting in the top order? Or is it just a luck-and-chance game and hoping for the best?

The test of a team depends on their performance on the day of the game. The reason for a cricketer practising, whether batting, bowling, wicket-keeping, fielding close to the wicket or on the boundary, is for him to produce his best on match day.

In the playoffs one has to look for the best-balanced team. The players don’t seem to be a happy bunch and I wonder why. It makes me think that after winning those early six games, the atmosphere in the changing room must have been super-optimistic and haughty. Hence the collapse.