The Black Collar Creative Foundation presents In Exultation

Natalia Dopwell and Dr Edward Cumberbatch -

The Black Collar Creative Foundation presents In Exultation, its annual gala fundraising concert celebrating the remarkable legacy of Janine Charles-Farray on September 27 at 6 pm at All Saints Church, Port of Spain.

In Exultation promises an evening of extraordinary performances from some of Trinidad and Tobago’s most esteemed musicians, including Dr Edward Cumberbatch, Natalia Dopwell, Dr Dirk Govia, Nakita Gadsby, Theron Shaw, Alicia Barrie, David Williams, Dr Trevor Townsend, Prof Rose Marie Belle Antoine, Kory Mendez, Diahann White, Jamel Williams, Joseph Knights, Alliyah Boland, Enrique Ali, alongside ensembles, Ascension Chorale directed by Patrick Bertrand, Canta Paranderos and more.

Proceeds from the event support the foundation’s two key grants: The Black Collar Grant – empowering creative sector practitioners. and The JCF Creative Capacity Grant – fostering skill development and innovative projects.

Tickets are $200 and can be purchased at the All Saints Church office, online via tt.wipayfinancial.com/scan2pay/inexultation or by calling 678-3432, 684-1650 or 355-7769.

Contributions can also be made directly to: Black Collar Creative Foundation Republic Bank, Trincity – Account number 870 803 124 501

For further info follow Instagram @blackcollarcreative, Facebook @blackcollarcreativefoundation or visit www.blackcollarcreativefoundation.org