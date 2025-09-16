Pooran: TKR 'need to dig deep' in CPL eliminator

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Nicholas Pooran, second from left,with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons skipper Imad Wasim, second from left, alongside Guyana Amazon Warriors representative Romario Shepherd, left, and St Lucia Kings skipper David Wiese at a media conference in Guyana on September 15. - CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Nicholas Pooran said his team is focused on ensuring victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons when both franchises clash in the do-or-die Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Eliminator at Providence Stadium in Guyana on September 16, from 8 pm.

The winner of this tie between the third- and fourth-placed teams, respectively, has one final chance to get into the title match while the loser heads home.

If TKR are victorious, they play the loser of the September 17 top-of-the-table clash (Qualifier One) between first-placed and defending champions St Lucia and second-ranked Guyana Amazon Warriors, two days later. The winner of the Kings vs Warriors fixture moves straight to the final.

At a media conference with all four playoff captains in Guyana on September 15, Pooran said there is no room for error as TKR, four-time champions, continue their push for an unprecedented fifth title.

“It’s crunch time. We don't have the comfort of two chances again to the finals and we believe if we have to be successful we have to beat everyone. Playoffs is a different type of cricket, different type of pressure, and we are accustomed to that, so we're looking forward to the next couple days. We know we have the work cut out to do.”

While Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir remains sidelined through injury, Pooran said he is hoping only for “a miracle” recovery to bolster TKR’s attack with the ball.

TKR’s record in Guyana in the final stages has not been the strongest in recent years, and Pooran confirmed that conditions at Providence always present a unique challenge.

“The surface here is a bit tricky, whether batting first or second, so that's something we need to still discuss and plan how we want to go about our innings on both sides.”

TKR, however, have lost their last three matches while Falcons seem to be peaking at the right time, fresh off back-to-back wins. Falcons are the only franchise to never lift the CPL title and remain intent on going all the way to a maiden victory.

With a different team lifting the crown for the past five years, the stars can align for Falcons, but they must first soar past the tournament’s most successful team.

Momentum, or the lack of it, may be factor, but Pooran brushed aside any suggestion that recent form would weigh heavily on his squad heading into the Eliminator.

“When we’ve batted first it has been tricky, especially in the power play where we’ve lost a lot of wickets. But when batting second we’ve won convincingly. For us it’s about continuing to fight and win those key periods. Even if there's tricky conditions, we need to dig deep, fight and get something to have a chance in the game. We trust our bowlers to get the job done. Everyone has to put their hand up.”

The Falcons, led by Pakistan's Imad Wasim, have proven to be a difficult opponent for the Knight Riders in recent seasons. For 2025, TKR lost their opening match against Falcons but bounced back with a home victory at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

After the preliminary round, TKR won six and lost four of ten matches while Falcons were victorious in five, lost four and recorded one no result.

On facing a rising Falcons unit, Pooran said, “Falcons have definitely been a team that has challenged us in the past. But on the day, it comes down to individuals stepping up and making it count.”

Looking ahead, Pooran insisted that thoughts of a record-breaking fifth title would only be possible if they first clear the Falcons hurdle.

“That would be perfect, but in this moment we can’t think about winning a title. We have to take out Antigua first. We’ve been in this position before where we’ve had to take the hard road, and that’s our number one focus. Certain things we can control, certain things we can’t. What we can control is our emotions, and that’s what we need going into these playoff games.”

Wasim spoke about his team’s chances to lift their inaugural title, but he stressed that the team must take it one game at a time.

“Yes, you are here to win this trophy, but do your things right,” he said. “Our pieces of puzzle are getting together which I really like going into the playoffs. Playing against any of the teams is going to be a massive task, but if you want to win the tournament, you have to beat every team. We’re looking forward for the challenge and if we can do it, that'll be fantastic, but it's not going to be easy.”

Also sharing their thoughts on the coming playoff matches were Kings captain David Wiese and Warriors skipper Romario Shepherd.

CPL Playoffs schedule

Eliminator (September 16) – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, 8 pm

Qualifier one (September 17) – St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 8 pm

Winner of Eliminator vs Qualifier one loser (September 19), 8 pm

Final (September 21), 8 pm