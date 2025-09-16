New eco-resort coming to Maracas

Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism Satyakama Maharaj, centre, with Dr Colin Neil Gosine, parliamentary secretary in the ministry, second from right, Anthony Pinto, chairman, GC Resorts Ltd, right, Ken Gordon, GC Resorts advisor, second from left, and Dr Kirk Meighoo, director, GC Resorts, at the soft launch of the eco-resort on September 15 at Maracas lookout. -

A new eco-conscious luxury hotel is coming to the North coast.

Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj revealed the initiative at the Maracas lookout on September 15. He said the hotel will feature a conference centre, marina, restaurant, spa and other amenities, all powered by solar energy.

The project will be executed by the private firm Global Communique (GC) Resorts Ltd. The resort is set to be constructed on the Maracas Lookout’s La Vache Peninsula and be named in honour of TT’s indigenous people,

The project is expected to launch formally in December with the aim of constructing the restaurant in December 2026 and opening the hotel at the end of 2027.

Maharaj said the project will be a cornerstone of the government’s new tourism direction and pivotal for the nation’s tourism and economic diversification strategy.

"GC Resorts represents more than a property, it represents a strategic re-imagining of tourism in TT," he said.

"It is also an investment in economic diversification. Tourism, together with non-energy manufacturing and creative industries, is a cornerstone of our strategy to generate jobs, exports and innovation.”

The minister said the resort is just the beginning as the government is set to unveil several other investment-ready projects in both tourism and non-energy sectors in the coming months.

GC Resorts is managed by a board of directors led by chairman Anthony Pinto, corporate secretary Peter Taylor and directors Dr Kirk Meighoo, Colin Coker and Roger Gordon.