Ministers extend condolences over cyclist's death

Ronnie Rakesh Ragoonanan. PHOTO COURTESY LIVEZONE FACEBOOK PAGE -

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zackour both spoke out in the aftermath of the death of Rakesh "Ronnie" Ragoonanan, one of two men killed in accidents last weekend.

Watts extended condolences to Ragoonanan's friends and family in a media release on September 15.

“Ronnie was not only a dedicated cyclist and coach within the Central Spokes Cycle Club (CSCC), but also a true mentor who inspired many within the cycling fraternity,” Watts said in the release.

“His loss is deeply felt across the sporting community, and we stand with you in this moment of grief. May his legacy continue to motivate future generations of athletes.”

The release said Watts visited Rovena Williams, president of the CSCC and personally expressed his condolences.

The ministry said Ragoonanan was widely recognised as a passionate and committed advocate for the development of cycling in TT.

“His influence extended beyond the track, where he played a leading role in nurturing talent and encouraging youth participation in the sport,” the release said.

Zakour, in a separate release, extended condolences to families and friends of the two accident victims.

“The loss of each life on our nation’s roads is a reminder of the urgent need for greater discipline, caution, and responsibility among all road users,” Zakour’s release said.

He said the ministry is intensifying its road safety agenda through coordinated efforts in the Licensing Division, the Traffic Warden Division, the Traffic Management Unit and all relevant authorities.

“These initiatives underscore our unwavering commitment to ensuring that road safety continues to be a national priority for TT,” the release said.

The minister also reminded the public to be vigilant on the road. Motorists were urged to obey road signs, signals and traffic lights; approach pedestrian crossings with caution, avoid overtaking in high-risk areas, and to refrain from distracted driving.

Public transportation drivers were encouraged to operate their vehicles responsibly including on the Priority Bus Route and drop off passengers only at designated areas.

Pedestrians were reminded to use walkovers, marked crossings and pedestrian lights wherever available, cross only when it is safe and stay alert and avoid distractions when crossing the street.

At about 3 pm on September 13, Ragoonanan, 50, was riding a motorcycle along Southern Main Road, Mc Bean, Couva when he collided with a Nissan Cube which was driving near the entrance to Orange Valley. He died at the Couva Health Facility at about 4 pm.

At about 9 pm, on the same day, 20-year-old Isiah Teelucksingh was driving on the south-bound lane on the Solomon Hochoy Highway when the car spun out of control and crashed into a flatbed wrecker. Teelucksingh, the driver of the wrecker and the owner of the car being wrecked were all injured and were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where Teelucksingh was pronounced dead.