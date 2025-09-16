Mental health expert urges action amid job losses

President of the TT Association of Psychologists, Kelly McFarlane. FILE PHOTO -

As World Suicide Prevention Day was observed on September 10, TT finds itself facing a stark reality.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Health Observatory Data Repository, this country ranks fifth in the Caribbean for suicide mortality rates.

Against this troubling backdrop, president of the TT Association of Psychologists (TTAP), Kelly Mc Farlane, is sounding the alarm, especially for workers recently affected by sweeping job cuts in programmes like Cepep, the reforestation programme, and URP.

These individuals, she warns, are particularly vulnerable to mental health challenges stemming from financial insecurity, identity disruption, and daily stress.

Mc Farlane outlined several evidence-based strategies proven to help individuals cope with sudden unemployment and its psychological toll. She emphasised the importance of regulating the nervous system and maintaining a sense of control, starting with the body.

“One of the most effective tools is slow, diaphragmatic breathing, done two to three times a day,” she said. “It’s been shown to reduce cortisol levels and lower blood pressure, both of which spike under chronic stress. It trains the body to respond differently to stress over time.”

In tandem with breathing techniques, Mc Farlane recommends grounding practices and maintaining structured daily routines. Even without formal employment, she noted, people can benefit from creating consistency around meals, exercise, reading, job searches, or caring for family.

“This structure helps support your circadian rhythm, which plays a critical role in regulating mood.”

Another essential technique Mc Farlane highlighted is behavioural activation, which focuses on intentionally scheduling small, purposeful tasks to help re-engage with life after a setback.

“Losing a job certainly qualifies as a major life disruption. Even minor activities, like cleaning a room or applying for one job, can provide a sense of purpose and help guard against depression.”

But perhaps the most powerful buffer against emotional decline, she said, is human connection.

“Social support is absolutely essential. We are wired to connect. Everyone needs at least one trusted person they can talk to, whether it’s a friend, a relative, or a peer. Just having someone to speak with regularly helps buffer the stress response.”

According to Mc Farlane, these connections do more than offer comfort. They reduce biological markers associated with depression. She says it is not just psychological: it’s physiological.

"Isolation worsens things, while connection heals.”

She also encouraged the use of cognitive reframing, a psychological technique that helps people view distressing situations through a more constructive lens.

“Cognitive reframing isn’t about pretending things are fine,” she explained. “It’s about acknowledging the reality but choosing a perspective that doesn’t add to your distress. That’s a powerful mental shift. You’re actively changing how your brain processes the situation.”

Mc Farlane said many affected workers live in the same communities and could benefit from peer support groups—informal spaces for shared listening, encouragement, and healing.

“These can be very effective. They don’t have to be formal or expensive. It could be a group that meets in someone’s home, at a community centre, or on Zoom. What matters is creating a safe space to talk and be heard.”

She urged anyone feeling overwhelmed not to suffer in silence.

“Symptoms can vary, but they often include persistent sadness, withdrawal from activities, and changes in sleep or appetite. If you’re experiencing these, especially as a parent trying to hold it all together, please reach out.”

Recognising many may now face financial strain, McFarlane highlighted several free resources available for those in need of help.

Who to turn to if you need of help:

– Ministry of Social Development & Family Services: 800-COPE (2673)

– Lifeline Trinidad & Tobago: 645-2800

– Childline TT: Phone, WhatsApp, and chat-based counselling for those 25 and under.

– St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital

– Hospitals with Psychiatric Services: San Fernando General, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Scarborough General.

– FindCareTT.com: A national directory of mental health and psychosocial support services, including low-cost and free options.

– UMatter Chatline (UWI + UNICEF): Text-based mental health support for youth, with trained volunteers and referral options.