Man, 24, charged with snatching gold bracelet in Chaguanas

- File photo

A 24-year-old man from Enterprise, who allegedly snatched a gold bera bracelet from another man’s hand over the weekend in Chaguanas, has been granted $20,000 bail by a Master in the High Court.

Tyrese Taylor of Tobago Road appeared before Master Rhea Libert on September 15, when she granted bail and adjourned the matter to October 17.

Police allege that on September 13, a 61-year-old man from Freeport was walking through the car park of the Chaguanas Market when he was approached by a man who grabbed his right hand and pulled off his bera, valued at about $4,000.

An alarm was raised and PCs Villafana, Grant and Lalla, who were on traffic duty, along with other police and two soldiers, spotted a man matching the suspect’s description attempting to board a white Toyota Aqua near Scotiabank.

The officers stopped the car, searched the man and reportedly found the bera in his front pants pocket. At the time, the suspect was unable to give a proper account for the item.

While he was being taken to the Chaguanas police station, the victim ran toward the officers and allegedly identified the suspect. PC Grant later charged Taylor with larceny.