Jereem soars into 400m final at World Champs

TT runner Jereem Richards, third from left, competes during the men's 400m semifinals at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on September 16. - AP

Trinidad and Tobago ace Jereem "The Dream" Richards advanced to the men's 400-metre final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan after placing third in 44.12 seconds in a blistering semifinal heat on September 16.

Running out of lane six, Richards did his utmost to try and keep pace with Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi who ran a stunning world-leading time of 43.61. There was no catching Kebinatshipi, though, as he pulled away from Richards and Jamaica's Rusheen McDonald (44.04) to finish a comfortable first in a personal best time.

With the top two in each heat advancing directly to the final, Richards missed out on an automatic spot. However, his 44.12 clocking is a season's best time and also bettered the winning times of the athletes in the other two semis, thus allowing him to advance to the final as the fastest non-automatic qualifier and with the third-best time in the semifinals.

USA's Jacory Patterson (44.19) was fourth in semifinal two, with his swift time also earning him a non-automatic qualifying spot for the final.

With the hopes of the country on his shoulders, Richards will face the starter at 9.10 am (TT time) on September 18 for the 400m final.