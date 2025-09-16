Jereem goes after spot in World 400m final

TT's Jereem Richards in the men's 400m heats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. - AP

Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards resumes his quest towards a coveted World Athletics Championships men’s 400-metres podium place when he hits the track in heat two of the semi-finals at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, from 8.43 am (TT time).

Richards vies for a spot in the medal race, running out of lane six. Only the top two finishers from each of the three heats, and the next two fastest times, advance to the September 18 final, from 9.10 am.

Richards advanced to the semis after winning heat one of six in the opening round on September 14. There, he clocked 44.64 seconds ahead of fellow heat qualifiers South African Lythe Pillay (44.73s) and Great Britain’s Charles Dobson (44.85s) respectively.

He was 17th fastest of the 24 advancing semi-finalists.

In his semi-final heat, Richards and Dobson share the joint second fastest, season’s best time of 44.14s, while American Jacory Patterson leads the eight semi-finalists with his season’s best clocking of 43.85s.

After his opening race, Richards posted to Facebook, “Glory to God, great things He has done.”

Richards, who was crowned World Indoor champion in the men’s 400m in 2022, is still chasing that elusive medal in the lap event on the outdoor circuit.

And on September 17, javelin ace and 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott resumes his hunt for a maiden World Champs medal, on his seventh attempt at this level. Group A qualification launches off from 6.10 am with group B from 7.45 am.

Only the top 12 distances from both groups combined advance to the September 18 final from 6.23 am. This is also his final meet for the season.

TT also had women’s long jumper Tyra Gittens-Spotsville and 100m sprinter Leah Bertrand ousted in their opening qualifier events on day one.