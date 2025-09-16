'Jay' gunned down in Arouca

- File photo

Police are searching for the men who shot and killed a man identified only as “Jay” in what investigators believe was a robbery in Arouca early on September 16. The victim died at the scene on Sunset Drive, off First Street, Five Rivers, around 12.30 am.

Initial police reports said the vicim and another person were walking along the road when a group of men attacked and began beating them. During the melee, gunshots were fired, and Jay was hit.

He collapsed face down near a house. The attackers fled the scene.

Police officers who were on patrol along the Priority Bus Route were alerted and responded. Officers from the North Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region II, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

A DMO viewed the body and ordered its removal, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.