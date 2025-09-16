CJ Ivor Archie takes early retirement

I AM DONE: Chief Justice Ivor Archie. - FILE PHOTO

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has announced his early retirement, during his address at the opening of the 2025/2026 law term at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, on September 16.

Archie, 65, began his address at the scaled-down ceremonial opening in a sombre note. At the end, he announced his early retirement.

“I have decided to retire…I am a single runner in a never-ending relay.” His early retirement brings an end to one of the longest tenures of a chief justice, with Archie serving for the past 17 years, after being appointed in 2008. He was formerly Solicitor General of the Cayman Islands from 1995, until his return to Trinidad in 1998.

His tenure as CJ straddled several governments and he was preceded by now deceased CJ Satnarine Sharma.