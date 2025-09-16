Caribs lift Bruno Browne Cup with 29-13 victory

Stag Trinidad Northern's Jean Luc Moutett, left, and Caribs' Karlon Alexander go after the ball during the Bruno Browne Cup at the President's Grounds, St Ann's. September 13. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Caribs Rugby Football Club were crowned 2025 Bruno Browne Cup champions after inflicting a 29-13 bruising on Northern when the friendly clash kicked off at President’s Grounds in St Ann’s on September 13.

Early injuries to key Northern players hampered their distribution and played a key role in their demise as Christopher Hudson and James Phillip suffered setbacks while on the field.

Jonathan Taylor led all scorers for Caribs with three tries, while teammates Jamal Clark and Richard Staglon scored one each, with two successful conversions altogether.

On the scoresheet for Northern were Abraham Eversley and Mark Roberts, who scored one try each. Justin Chalerie also chipped in with three points.

The Bruno Browne Cup is an annual friendly contest between Caribs and Northern owing to their longstanding history and rivalry.