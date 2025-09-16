Building patriotism

Firmly embedded in the curriculum of our nation’s schools is the concept of citizenship education.

This transcends the curriculum, both formal and informal and is reflected in assemblies, cultural events and observances of national celebrations such as Republic Day.

From the singing of the national anthem to the recitation of the national pledge, all schools are mandated to ensure that citizenship education forms an integral part of the education process.

This ensures that students are prepared to be active, informed and responsible participants in their communities. It provides them with the necessary knowledge, skills and attitudes to understand and engage with democratic processes, uphold rights and responsibilities and contribute to the collective well-being and a more just world.

A key component of citizenship education is patriotism. This, when grounded in shared values, cultural pride, and inclusive national identity, is a powerful force for unity. Our twin-island republic has long celebrated its diversity - ethnic, religious, and cultural, as a strength.

Unfortunately, hate rooted in ignorance and tribal prejudices can sometimes infiltrate the national discourse distorting patriotism. Whether expressed through racial tensions, political loyalty, religious intolerance, or class divisions, it undermines the foundation of national unity.

This erosion can have serious consequences for the education system, with teachers challenged to replace ingrained ignorance with knowledge commensurate with the principles of social justice, democracy and equity.

Patriotism ideally reflects a deep appreciation for the nation's multiculturalism, resilience, and democratic principles. It reflects one’s devotion and vigorous support for country.

But when hate is allowed to fester, unity is replaced with exclusion. When groups or individuals are deemed "less Trinbagonian" based on their race, religion, political affiliation, or social-economic status, it fractures national identity.

This divisive mindset feeds into existing societal tensions, racial rivalries, political party loyalties, or religious intolerance, and replaces collective pride with suspicion and resentment. In a society that prides itself on diversity, such hatred is especially dangerous. It weakens the fabric of nationhood, creating an atmosphere of mistrust and intolerance.

Our education system is both a reflection of societal attitudes and a powerful force in shaping them. When hate defines public discourse and institutions, its impact is especially evident in schools. The consequences can be seen in student relationships, teacher autonomy, and overall school culture. Curriculum adjustments are necessary to change this worrying culture that diminishes patriotism.

Societal issues often manifest in schools through bullying, stereotyping, or social exclusion. Whether it is racial slurs, religious mockery, or class/gender-based prejudice, students often mirror what they see at home or in the media. In a country where race-based political loyalties can run deep, students may replicate these attitudes in the classroom.

This not only harms those targeted based on racial or religious lines but also creates a school environment where empathy and mutual respect are lacking. When hate becomes normalized, schools risk becoming breeding grounds for further division rather than spaces of growth and unity.

Educators play a crucial role in fostering inclusive, respectful classrooms. But in polarized environments, teachers may face pressure to avoid controversial topics or face backlash for addressing social injustice, gender inequality, sexual orientation or political issues in class. In some communities, such discussions are still taboo, leaving teachers caught between professional responsibility and public sensitivity.

Education is key to building a democratic society. It should cultivate critical thinkers who understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens. Hate engendered by leaders, corrupts patriotism. Students must be taught that loyalty to country does not mean blind allegiance to a political party, ethnic group, or ideology.

This warped version of patriotism discourages open dialogue, dissent, and civic engagement. Instead of promoting national pride based on shared values and respect for others, students may internalize a version of nationalism that is suspicious of diversity and resistant to change.

The school curriculum plays a crucial role in shaping students' understanding of national identity. Moral education is essential for the holistic development of students, as it nurtures their emotional, social, and ethical growth alongside academic learning. It fosters values such as empathy, integrity, and responsibility, helping students become conscientious and compassionate members of society.

TT has always been a tapestry of cultures, histories, and perspectives. True patriotism in this context should celebrate our differences while striving for unity and equity. But when hate influences how we define "Trinbagonian," it creates barriers, especially in education. Our schools must remain places where all students feel valued, where history is taught honestly, and where diversity is not just tolerated, but celebrated.