3 held for larceny offences in Chaguanas, Sangre Grande

- File photo

Three men were arrested in connection with two separate reports of larceny and larceny by trick, made in the Southern and Eastern Divisions.

In the first matter, a businesswoman reported to police that on September 6, a man placed an order at her business for a quantity of processed chicken worth $34,260.

The victim reportedly met him on September 11, when she handed over $21,380 worth of processed chicken, which was loaded on to a van being driven by another man.

Arrangements were made between the woman and the man for him to collect the rest of the order the following day, when he was expected to make full payment for the goods.

A police statement on September 16 said attempts to contact the man the next day failed and no money was received for the goods.

A report was made to the police and investigations led to the arrest of two men, a 48-year-old and a 27-year-old, both from Chaguanas.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man was arrested at his home in connection with a report of a larceny trick in the sum of $50,000.

The money was allegedly paid to the suspect by a female victim to secure a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) house in the Sangre Grande district.

He was held in an exercise co-ordinated by ACP Denis Knutt of the TTPS' White Collar Crimes Unit, Snr Supt Michael Jackman and Supt Arnold Lutchman, both of Fraud Squad.

It included other officers from the White Collar Crimes Unit, the Fraud Squad and Team Alpha and the Eastern Division Task Force. The exercise took place between 9 am and 10.30 am on September 15 in the Sangre Grande district.

Acting Insp Valentine of Team Alpha, laid the charge of larceny by trick.