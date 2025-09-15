Where nature blooms into art

Jaiye Gardner with her painting entitled Be Still -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

It is said that to nurture a garden is to feed not just the body, but the soul and Jaiye Gardner has taken that belief to heart, turning her family’s front yard in Arima, into a flourishing hub of nature, artistry and community. The creative entrepreneur has transformed the Gardner’s Garden into a space where beauty and innovation thrive hand in hand.

Contrary to what autocorrect might suggest, "The Gardner’s Garden" is not a typo. It is a play on words, deeply personal to the young Gardner. “My father has no sons. Realising romance can strip away my last name from me like it did my sisters, I wanted to preserve it – and the flowers,” she explained. The project also honours her parents. “My mom, Doreen, with her love for plants and flowers, plus so much hard work, has created this space to be the stunning garden it is and my father, Michael, contributes greatly to the maintenance that is essential to keeping the space manicured and welcoming,” she said.

Gardner, the youngest of four, built on what her parents started. Today, she wears many hats as a business manager, innovator and director of the Trinidad and Tobago Artists Directory. As such, the garden has become more than a family project – it’s a canvas. “I coordinate events at the TT Artists Studio so naturally, the Gardner’s Garden became an additional space often used for creative activities that is more appealing to nature lovers.”

Using many marketing efforts, she transformed the family garden into a floral haven that is now enjoyed by others for events like sip and paint sessions, garden parties, egg hunts, yoga, picnics, photoshoots, club meetings and more under the shade of flowering trees.

Her artistry By Jaiye has always been her creative outlet, from surreal paintings with a touch of texture and metallic highlights to experimenting with new ideas and she was driven to do even more. “Considering that inspiration is often found in our surroundings, I was compelled to delve into a creative endeavour that pulled from the botanicals around me” she related, “and the garden inspired me to take it further.”

That inspiration led her into preserved floral accessories. “Our garden has so many beautiful flowers that bloom, then die. Even though it’s a natural cycle, I wanted to find a way to preserve my parents’ efforts beyond painting,” she said. Years of research, testing and trial and error finally paid off when Gardner found a way to not only master immortalising the flowers, but transforming them into wearable and durable accessories.

In July, she launched her debut collection of preserved floral accessories under the name By Jaiye Gardner’s Garden, a collaboration between nature and creativity. “The response was impressive and shortly after, we welcomed floral enthusiasts to join us at Gardner’s Garden for creative sessions where they can preserve our vibrant plants and flowers to create their own accessories.”

Creating jewellery from preserved flowers is a meticulous yet rewarding process for her. She starts by carefully selecting blooms at their peak of beauty, which are then subjected to a preservation method to maintain their colour and form. Once preserved, the flowers are coated in resin, then dried and crafted into unique pieces (earrings, hairpins, rings, keychains, brooches, croc pins, pendants). “Each accessory is designed to be both aesthetically pleasing and durable, capturing the ephemeral beauty of nature in a form that can be cherished for years to come,” said Gardner.

The garden itself has grown into a versatile venue. “Spending a day at The Gardner’s Garden is like stepping into a serene oasis where nature and creativity coexist harmoniously,” Gardner said. “You’re greeted by colours, birdsong and fresh air. The experience is designed to be both rejuvenating and inspiring, offering a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

Events often extend beyond leisure. Workshops teach participants to preserve flowers and craft accessories, while a boutique shop and partnerships with local artisans add to the experience.

At The Gardner’s Garden, sustainability is central to every creative endeavour. Only a limited number of flowers are selected to preserve the garden’s beauty, and even fragments of petals are used. “Every part of the flower, even the broken pieces, is repurposed to craft something unique through various accessory-making techniques” she noted. Workshops are kept small and infrequent to ensure the space remains protected. Through these practices, Gardner and her team have cultivated a harmonious balance of creativity, nature and sustainability – producing beautiful, meaningful pieces while honouring the environment that inspires them.

One of the most memorable moments for Gardner came during the global shutdown, when the flourishing garden inspired her to pause and fully appreciate its beauty. From that reflection, she created Be Still, a painting featuring vibrant botanicals and a hummingbird at its centre. The piece remains one of her most highly rated and sought-after works, affirming her vision for The Gardner’s Garden.

However, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. One significant hurdle for Gardner has been raising awareness and appreciation for the concept of blending creativity with nature, as it is still a relatively new idea in the region. “Additionally, navigating logistical issues…and managing seasonal variations in the garden, requires careful planning and adaptability.” Despite the challenges, the positive reception and strong community support have been instrumental in the garden’s continued success.

Looking ahead, she envisions even more growth. Gardner is planning more monthly drops of new, uniquely designed jewellery available, complete kits so individuals can make their own preserved floral accessories at home, another unique sip and paint, wellness programmes and collaborations with local artisans. She also wants to develop programmes for schools to teach students about nature and art. “These expansions aim to further our mission of fostering a deeper connection with nature and creativity within our community” Gardner noted.

Asked to sum up the experience she wants every visitor to walk away with, Gardner stated, “I want every visitor to leave The Gardner’s Garden feeling rejuvenated, inspired and connected to both nature and their own creative potential.”

For more info visit Jaiye Gardner at ttartists.com/gardnersgarden and social media Tiktok: @byJaiye, Instagram: @byJaiye @Gardners__Garden and Facebook: Jaiye, Gardner's Garden