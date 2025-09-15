Weather alert discontinued

File photo

A yellow-level adverse weather alert was discontinued at 11.49 am on September 14.

The Met Office issued the alert from 4 am-12 pm on Sunday.

It then said that there was a medium chance (40-60 per cent) of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm activity associated with a trough and low-level convergence.

However, before the stated end time, the office discontinued the alert saying conditions had become generally settled after intense thunderstorms on Sunday morning.

"A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are still possible, but the risk of impactful weather conditions will continue to decrease as the day progresses," it added.

There were reports of some weather events with one Manzanilla resident posting a video of a waterspout. The alert said the weather system would mainly affect areas in Tobago and eastern Trinidad.