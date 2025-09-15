URP labourer stabbed to death

- File photo

A URP labourer was found stabbed to death on Sunday morning.

Police identified the victim as Keston Gialdo, 39, of Orange Field Road, Carapichaima.

Reports said police responded to a report of a stabbing shortly before 8 am on September 14 at Orange Field Road. Arriving on the scene, they met a crowd gathered around Gialdo, who was lying on the ground bleeding. Emergency health services were contacted but could not find any signs of life. A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Gialdo dead. An autopsy was ordered at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. Police are continuing enquiries.