URP labourer stabbed to death
A URP labourer was found stabbed to death on Sunday morning.
Police identified the victim as Keston Gialdo, 39, of Orange Field Road, Carapichaima.
Reports said police responded to a report of a stabbing shortly before 8 am on September 14 at Orange Field Road. Arriving on the scene, they met a crowd gathered around Gialdo, who was lying on the ground bleeding. Emergency health services were contacted but could not find any signs of life. A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Gialdo dead. An autopsy was ordered at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. Police are continuing enquiries.
