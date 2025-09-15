Two die in weekend road accidents

Two men lost their lives in vehicular accidents over the weekend.

In the first incident, Rakesh Ragoonanan, 50, died after crashing into a Nissan Cube while riding a motorcycle along Southern Main Road, Mc Bean, Couva around 3 pm on Saturday.

The driver of the Nissan Cube told police he was driving near the entrance to Orange Valley when Ragoonanan attempted to overtake a vehicle and collided with him.

An unresponsive Ragoonanan was taken to the Couva Health Facility in an ambulance and was pronounced dead by doctors around 4 pm. An autopsy was ordered, and the body was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Later that night, a 20-year-old labourer of Teelucksingh Avenue, Mon Desir Road, Fyzabad lost his life after crashing into a truck along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Police said Isaiah Teelucksingh was driving along the southbound lane when, around 9 pm, he apparently lost control of his silver Nissan Cefiro which spun out of control and crashed into a flatbed wrecker on the shoulder near the Corinth overpass.

The truck driver and the owner of the car which was being wrecked were entering the wrecker when the accident occurred and also sustained injuries. They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital while officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station extracted Teelucksingh's body from the mangled wreck of his car.

A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene and ordered the body removed for an autopsy. Investigations are continuing into both incidents.