THA gives pan arranger parcel of land

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. -

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has given pan arranger Kersh Ramsey a piece of land in his name at the Courland Estate, Black Rock.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine presented Ramsey with an envelope containing details of the arrangement during Katzenjammers’ Steel Orchestra’s victory celebration at the band’s pan theatre, Courland Bypass Road, on September 13. The theme of the event was Future Forward.

Ramsey, who began arranging for Katzenjammers in 2023, carried the band to its third consecutive victory in the medium conventional band finals of the national Panorama competition at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, in February. He arranged the Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) tune, Lying Excuses.

During the presentation, the audience, which included Katzenjammers’ players and supporters, erupted into applause.

Augustine said young people who are excelling in communities must be recognised.

“When young operate positively in a community, when young people recognise their talent and they use their talent for good, when young people work towards uplifting their family, their friends their village, we must honour them, we must celebrate them,” he said.

“When we look on the front pages, we see the news about crime, we see the news about those who exhibit anti-social behaviours. But when they do good, we must recognise and we must honour them.”

Speaking directly to Ramsey, Augustine said, “With this gesture, the Tobago House of Assembly is recognising all of your achievements to date. Given your age and your achievements, it means that the trajectory puts you above all of your contemporaries and all of those that are coming after. If Trinidad has Len ‘Boogsie’ Sharpe, we have Kersh Ramsey.”

He said Tobago’s arrangers continue to make the island proud.

“If you look at the Tobago context, we can look at Kersh, we can look at Ojay (Richards), we look at Keishaun (Julien), we also look at Duvone (Stewart). I think Tobago is well on its way, when you look at the per capita ratio, we are producing by far better arrangers per capita than anywhere else in the country.

“So with this document, the Tobago House of Assembly is providing you with a piece of land in your name at the Courland Estate. The Courland Estate is part of Black Rock and I think it is a signal honour to a great son of Black Rock.”

Responding to the gesture, an emotional Ramsey said it showed that the island’s leadership was taking note of the contributions of young people.

He said the pan has been a part of his life since the age of four.

“I have used it to transform my life in a way that I couldn’t see but many persons saw my talent even before I could have realise.

People use to say, ‘Kersh, you have a special gift from God, you have a special talent. Use it wisely.”

Ramsey said although his talents have taken him to various parts of the world, Tobago will always be home.

“Katzenjammers is my heart and Tobago is my foundation.”

Thanking the band’s management team and supporters, the arranger also praised the players, whom he said, “give their heart and soul to every note and every performance.

“Without all of you, this moment will not be possible.”

Ramsey said taking Katzenjammers into the large band category of the Panorama competition will be a challenge.

“The large band category is a very big move. It is new ground. It is challenging and even a little scary for me who will be creating music night after night after night.”

But he said once he continues to be Katzenjammer’s arranger, the band will continue to make history.

Earlier, Augustine also revealed that the THA has agreed to ensure the band finally owns the property and land it has occupied at Courland Bypass Road since 2011.

“I was told that Katzenjammers occupied this space Christopher Columbus time. The place was built and you find the THA was taking too long.”

He said he looked at the file and saw the merit in enabling the band to transfer ownership of the 15,000 sq feet of land and property.

“So this is no longer just permission to use this place. This is beginning the process for you to own this place as yours. This now means that within about two week time, you could go the bank you could collaterise the land. But we have started the process of giving you total ownership of the land and property here at the Courland Estate.”

During the event special awards were presented to Glenroy Arthur, the oldest member of Katzenjammers; Jemma Duke, the band’s first female captain; and Maxson Ramsey, the drill master.

Katzenjammers’ manager Beverly Ramsey-Moore, who is also Pan Trinbago president, also received a special award from members for her contribution to not just the band but the country’s steelband movement.