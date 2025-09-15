Stapleton, Thomas present vibrant joint exhibition

Ann Stapleton - Yellow Poui -

Horizons Art Gallery will present Ann Stapleton and Beverly Thomas in a joint exhibition showcasing bold strokes, vivid colour, and Caribbean spirit. Featuring everyday scenes and unforgettable faces, the exhibition unites two distinct voices in Caribbean art.

Both returning to the gallery, Stapleton captivates with nostalgic reflections of the past while Thomas energises with vibrant visions of the present. Together, they invite art lovers on a journey through memory, culture, and emotion.

Stapleton draws on her upbringing in Champ Fleurs and her lifelong fascination with the everyday beauty of Trinidad and Tobago. She studied at St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, and later at the Albert Pels School of Art in New York, where she trained in interior design, graphic arts, fine art, and illustration. After more than a decade in advertising, she turned fully to fine art.

Working mainly in acrylic with her signature impasto technique, Stapleton captures moments of rural life and culture with texture, colour, and warmth. Her paintings stir cherished memories, reflecting the dress, mannerisms, and traditions of a time gone by. With expressive brushstrokes and a luminous palette, her style often described as realistic impressionism, invites viewers to journey back in time and reconnect with the rich heritage that continues to shape Caribbean identity.

Thomas is a Caribbean artist whose work reflects the vibrancy, grace, and spirit of her culture. Working primarily in acrylic, her subjects range from striking florals, bananas, and bamboo to her much-loved “saucy Trini ladies,” along with bold abstract creations. She also explores mixed media, embracing the freedom of new forms of expression.

Though her professional career once followed another path, art remained her true passion. After honing her skills with local artists, she transformed her love for painting into a flourishing career. Her first love has always been Caribbean women, and through expressive forms, delicate details, and bold colour, she celebrates femininity, elegance, and strength in every brushstroke. For Beverly, art is emotion on canvas. Each piece radiates positivity and joy, offering viewers a burst of warmth, freedom, and contemporary flair. In this exhibition, expect to see her captivating women alongside a selection of abstract works that showcase her versatility.

The opening night can be attended on September 16 from 6.30 pm-8pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

The exhibition will remain on view at the gallery until September 27 from Mondays to Fridays, 8.30 am-5 pm, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

Admission is free.

For further info call 628-9769 or 280-3058.