New Arising stay perfect at Volleyball Champs

New Arising Sport Company's Rondell Prince returns the ball to Big SEPOS during the National Volleyball Championship at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on September 14. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

New Arising Sports Company (NASC) made it two wins on the trot when they clawed back from a set down to defeat Big South East Port of Spain (SEPoS) as action continued in the National Volleyball Championships men’s Under-21 division, on September 14.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua, NASC went down 22-25 in a tightly contested opening set against the Port of Spain-based team. However, they had to dig deep in the second set to churn out a hard-earned 27-25 win to level the score.

In the third and decisive set, Big SEPoS tried to swing the contest back in their favour, but a persistent NASC outfit emerged 25-21 victors to remain perfect after two rounds.

Additionally, Southern United Volleyball Academy (SUVA) returned to winning ways after getting past J-MVP Academy (JMVP) in straight sets of the men’s Under-21. SUVA won the first set 25-16 and conquered J-MVP by the same margin in the second.

To the women’s Under-21, Karasu volleyball club made light work of West Side Stars III in their contest on September 14. Karasu romped to an emphatic 25-4, 25-3 victory, bouncing back from their day one loss to West Side Stars 1 (WSS1).

In the other tie, WSS1 defeated SUVA 25-4, 25-16 to remain unbeaten after two rounds of play.

Also in action after press time on September 14 were Zenith versus SUVA and University of Southern Caribbean (USC) up against TT Police Service in the men’s B division.

In the women’s equivalent, USC were scheduled to take on UTT and Troopers while WSS II battled JMVP 1.

Meanwhile, in women’s C division matches on September 13, Courtney Clifford volleyball academy (CC10) notched consecutive wins. Against WSS 1, CC10 won 15-13, 15-14, then later crushed JMVP II 15-0, 15-0.

The only other C division fixture saw WSS II brush past JMVP 1 15-10, 22-20.

Competition resumes on September 20 and 21.