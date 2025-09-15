Maduro says Kamla has lost her mind, calls for respectful relations

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. AP PHOTO -

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro believes that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has "lost her mind" over her comments in support of US military presence in the southern Caribbean.

Speaking at a press conference in Caracas on September 15, Maduro responded to a question about recent statements made by Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López.

"I do not know what substances she is on," he said in a sharp rebuke that signals rising diplomatic tension.

Despite the criticism, Maduro also appeared to extend an olive branch, calling for bilateral relations "based on respect."

Maduro said never before has any TT government taken such a stance against Venezuela, their close neighbour.

His comments come after López issued a stern warning to both TT and Guyana, as military and political tensions in the region escalate.

Venezuela has accused the US of plotting regime change under the guise of fighting narco-trafficking.

The Venezuelan government has specifically warned TT that it would retaliate if US forces used the country's territory to launch attacks against Venezuela.

Maduro also referred to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the "lord of death and war," saying wherever he goes, he causes havoc.