Katzenjammers eye Panorama large band

Reigning Panorama medium band champs, Katzenjammers. - File photo by Visual Styles

REIGNING medium conventional band champions Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra will be re-entering the large band category in the Panorama competition for Carnival 2026.

Kadion Moore, vice-president of Pan Trinbago’s Tobago region, made the announcement while delivering welcome remarks at the band’s victory celebration on September 13.

The event, titled Future Forward, was held at the band’s pan theatre, Courland Bypass Road, Black Rock, Tobago.

Katzenjammers secured a hat-trick in this year’s medium conventional band competition at the Parade Ground of the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, playing a Kersh Ramsey arrangement of the Mighty Sparrow’s (Slinger Francisco’s) Lying Excuses.

The band had previously participated in the large band category from 2004-2006 before reverting to medium band competition.

Moore told the audience that Katzenjammers’ hat-trick was more than a win.

“It is a statement about our resilience, our talent, our determination to carry forward the proud tradition of pan in Tobago and beyond,” he said.

“But while we look at our successes with pride, we also look ahead with great anticipation. Tonight (September 13), I am excited to share with you that Katzenjammers is preparing to take a bold step in re-entering the large band category of Panorama 2026.

“This is not just a new chapter for our band. It is the beginning of another great adventure, one that we will pursue with the same spirit of discipline, dedication and excellence, which are our watchwords that have brought us this far.”

Katzenjammers’ leader Beverly Ramsey-Moore said after the event that Kersh, her nephew, had dreamt of returning to large band competition.

“When Kersh was interviewed after her came out of UTT (University of Trinidad and Tobago), he made the bold statement that his dream and his vision is to work with his home band Katzenjammers and to move them from the medium to the large band category.”

Earlier, in her remarks, Ramsey-Moore gave an overview of the band’s achievements since its inception in 1951.

“Katzenjammers is as old as the steelband movement here in Tobago.”

She added the band, which has performed in hotels and entertainment venues across the island, continues to play an integral role in preserving the steelpan movement’s legacy.

Ramsey-Moore said, “The time has come when the protection of the legacy, which is the God-given gift, must be enforced now more than ever.”

She, who praised the work of drill master Maxson Ramsey, captain Jemma Duke and others, said the steelpan has the potential to unite.

“Look at us in this room, look the Katzenjammers fans and the Katzenjammers supporters who want to wear their jersey, who want to be a part of the celebration.

“When you think about how pan can bring a community together, you know that the Katzenjammers’ story is a real one. You know that the Katzenjammers story is alive and well….. We say pan is spirit. Pan will never die. Pan is community’s soul. Pan is love.”

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris said her association with Black Rock started two decades ago when she was a youth officer at age 19.

She said over the years, she has experienced the talents and dedication of the area’s steel band players.

“I can argue with anyone, anywhere, that Tobago has produced some of the best steelpan talents in the world. I will fight with anybody where that is concerned,” Burris said.

“When I looked at what Katzenjammers has been able to do over the years, the one thing that stood out for me was the sense of family, from who played pan, to the mothers, to the children, to the supporters who pushing the racks, Katzenjammers had the most close-knit family that I saw.

“You all supported your band, rain, sun, snow, sleet. It didn’t matter who the competition was. It didn’t matter how far you had to go, Katzenjammers supported their people. Black Rock supported Katzenjammers.”

She said Tobago would do well to replicate the band’s commitment and dedication.

“The only way that Tobago can rise is if we can produce more people like Kersh Ramsey. The only way that Tobago can succeed is if we have more organisations like Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra. The only way that Tobago can become the greatest little island on the planet is if communities like Black Rock continues to produce the kind of young people that you have been producing.”

Burris also reflected on Katzenjammer’s decision to re-enter the large band category of Panorama.

“I know beyond the shadow of a doubt that large band eh have nothing on allyuh. We waiting for 2026. We coming with the fire. We making sure to support we boy Kersh Ramsey for Panorama 2026. We making sure that Katzenjammers is bringing home that trophy.”