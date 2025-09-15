Jereem cruises into 400m semis at World Champs

COOL AS YOU LIKE: TT's Jereem Richards easily wins a men's 400-metre heat at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on September 14. AP PHOTO - AP

Trinidad and Tobago track star Jereem “The Dream” Richards advanced to the men’s 400-metre semi-final after comfortably winning his heat on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on September 14.

Running out of lane six in heat one of six at the Japan National Stadium, Richards was fastest to the finish line in 44.64 seconds. Also qualifying from this heat was second and third fastest finishers Lythe Pillay of South Africa, who clocked a season’s best 44.73, and Charles Dobson of Great Britain (44.85).

Richards had a strong start and maintained his position ahead of the bunch from early on. Kenyan Brian Tinega kept pace with the TT athlete, but faded across the final 100m and eventually placed sixth (45.13).

Undeterred, Richards held his composure and was untouchable to the end as he crossed the finish comfortably to advance.

Only the first three finishers in each heat and the six other fastest qualifying times earned spots in the semis.

Of the 24 semi-finalists, Richards’ time was 17th fastest. American duo Jacory Patterson and Khaleb McRae were the fastest coming out of the heats as the former clocked a speedy 43.90, and the latter 44.25. Finishing third fastest across the six heats was South African Zakithi Nene in 44.34.

Richards returns to the track on September 16 from 8.43 am (TT time), running out of lane six in heat two of three, vying for a coveted spot in the medal race. Only the top two finishers in each heat, and the next two fastest times, advance to the September 18 final, from 9.10 am.

Richards and two-time Olympic javelin medallist Keshorn Walcott remain the only two medal hopes for TT at Worlds. Walcott, in pursuit of his first-ever Worlds podium spot, vies for top honours once more in his seventh appearance at this level.

He begins his quest in the men’s qualifying round on September 17 from 6.10 am. Only the top 12 distances move on to the final on September 19, from 6.23 am. This is also Walcott’s final meet for the 2025 season.

On day one, TT’s women’s long jumper Tyra Gitten-Spotsville and sprinter Leah Bertrand were unable to progress out of their opening round events.

Gittens-Spotsville placed 15th of 16 athletes in Group A, with her best distance recorded at 6.05m.

And in the women's 100m heats, Bertrand sprinted to fourth in 11.29, in heat six of seven. Overall, she was 28th fastest coming out of the heats.

Joining the quartet in Tokyo are TT team officials Dexter Voisin (manager), Keston Beldman and Eric Claus (coaches), and Alban Merepeza (medic).