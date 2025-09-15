Grenadian drowns, UK national injured in Buccoo boating accident

Buccoo Marine Park. - File photo courtesy Pat Ganase

A boating incident at Buccoo Reef Marine Park has left one man dead and another injured.

This was confirmed by the Office of the Chief Secretary, who in a press release on September 15 has expressed concern following a series of incidents that occurred across the island earlier that day.

According to the release, at Buccoo Reef Marine Park, a 71-year-old Grenadian national tragically drowned, while a British national sustained injury. The dead man has been identified as Neal Morris of Bathway, St Patrick, Grenada.

The release said medical care is being provided to the injured individual who is stable and expected to make a full recovery. It said, he is currently being supported by his wife, who is on island.

It also said that THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is in active discussion with Consular Officer, Grenada Trade and Economic Commissioner Elwyn McQuilkin to contact the next of kin of the deceased and provide necessary support.

While Augustine has also spoken with UK High Commissioner Jon Mark Dean, regarding the welfare of the injured national.

In addition, it said the visitor relations officer at the Crisis Management Unit of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation co-ordinated response efforts at the site, ensuring immediate support and assistance where it is most needed. The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection will also provide trauma counselling to the friends of the deceased and injured who are visiting Tobago.