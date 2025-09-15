Grande corporation chairman’s claim: Flooding caused by new highway

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Kenwyn Phillip. -

CHAIRMAN of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Kenwyn Phillip says the Elmina Clarke Allen Highway – built by the previous PNM government and opened mere days before the April 28 general election – is contributing to major flooding recently experienced in parts of Sangre Grande.

Heavy and consistent showers on the weekend saw major localised flooding in several parts of the eastern corporation.

Phillip said run-off from the new highway, which links the towns of Cumuto and Sangre Grande, overwhelmed the drainage system and was a major factor in flooding on Sunday which saw some areas being inundated for the first time ever.

When contacted for an update, Phillip said he and vice chairman Nasser Hosein were out assessing the impact of the flooding.

He claimed construction of the highway was done without proper consultations and feasibility studies by then PNM administration.

“The volume of water running off from that highway is overwhelming the drainage systems. We’ve seen water running straight through Ramnarine Trace and then into other areas,” Phillip said.

Constructed at a cost of $500 million, the highway – named after former Toco/Sangre Grande MP Elmina Clarke Allen – was officially opened to much fanfare on April 24. Four days later, the PNM lost the general election.

On May 28, Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John had to tour the highway to assess its condition after visible signs of erosion and slippage were noted.

At the time, John said her visit focused on infrastructure development rather than routine inspections after a rainy period.

She attributed the slippage to heavy rain and saturated soil but said contractors stabilised the affected areas by applying a rubberised material to prevent further erosion. Additionally, erosion-resistant vegetation was planted for reinforcement.

Phillip, speaking with Newsday on Sunday said, “Our disaster team is on the ground. All councillors are in their electoral districts conducting site visits. We’re monitoring the situation closely.”

He said there are supplies of sandbags made available to residents by the corporation and urged residents to act early.

“If you think you may need sandbags, don’t wait until your home is already flooded. Please reach out to your councillors, we have sandbags pre-positioned and ready to be distributed. We’re especially trying to assist the elderly and those without transportation.”

He commended Disaster Co-ordinator Kevin Jagessar for his prompt and efficient efforts and timely updates.

“The areas experiencing flooding (are those that) typically flood. We are liaising closely with the drainage unit to carry out desilting. Work has already started, but there’s still a lot to be done. Many rivers need dredging, especially after years of neglect. We’re finally seeing some progress.”

He also dismissed Sangre Grande North East councillor David Guy’s assertion that an absence of Cepep workers in the corporation was responsible for the flooding since these workers were the ones charged with cleaning and maintaining drains.

Government has terminated the tenure of Cepep and URP workers – said to be in the thousands – following audits into the operations of both of these make-work programmes.

In an interview with Newsday earlier on Sunday, Guy said of the nature of flooding in his district could be traced to blockages in drains and other water courses which were neglected after the Cepep firings and the failure to utilise other workers within the corporation to undertake the maintenance and clearing of drains.

“Since the firing of Cepep workers, no one has been consistently cleaning the drains,” Guy claimed.

He too confirmed that areas and side streets in Ojoe Road had experienced flooding for the first time. “Some areas that had never flooded before did today. But the flooding wasn’t on the street level: just localised to those two homes,” he said, referring to residences off Foster Road.

He identified the affected streets as being near the Sangre Grande Recreational Grounds and the North Eastern Regional Complex. Guy confirmed that the corporation’s disaster response team was on the ground and assisting residents.

Asked to respond to Guy’s claims that the Cepep firings and failure to source other people to clean drains were what led to the flooding, chairman Phillip said, “That’s the furthest thing from the truth. I believe Mr Guy is simply trying to make a political statement.”

Another councillor, Calvin Seecharan (Sangre Grande South) also chastised councillor Guy for trying to politicise the flooding. He also praised the quick response of the corporation to the flooding and also previous work done to dredge rivers in the area. Seecharan said, “He’s turning this into a political issue instead of focusing on the people affected.”

Speaking about his Sangre Grande South zone, Seecharan said, “It’s something we’re used to. However, the current flooding isn’t as severe as it has been in the past.”

He said the issue of flooding existed for years under the last administration due to delays in drain maintenance and this had contributed to flooding in the Sangre Grande South zone.

“The corporation, through its Disaster Management Unit, will be doing assessments and providing support to those affected. We’ll take the necessary steps moving forward.”

“A decade of neglect by the previous government is what has us here today, but politicising the situation now doesn’t help anyone.”

Efforts to reach Minister John on Sunday proved futile as calls to her cellphone were not answered. After messages were sent via WhatsApp requesting comment on chairman Phillip’s claim that the new highway was causing flooding, the ministry’s corporate communications unit replied some time later, saying it was compiling the relevant information, but adding this may not be available on Sunday.