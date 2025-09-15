Flooding in San Fernando, Penal, Port of Spain

A van makes its way through floodwaters at Union Hall, Golconda, San Fernando on September 15. - Photo by Innis Francis

Parts of Port of Spain, San Fernando and Penal were under water as bad weather battered the nation on September 15.

The TT Meteorological Office (Met Office) had issued an adverse weather (yellow) alert from 11.15 am to 5 pm on September 15 as a result of the heavy rains.

The Met Office said there was a high (80 per cent) chance of heavy showers and thunderstorm activity associated with rainy season conditions, but the bad weather has caused unstable conditions mainly over the island of Trinidad.

“The most impactful weather is expected over, but not confined to, western parts of Trinidad. Gusty winds are possible in the vicinity of heavy downpours.”

The Met Office said possible impacts of the bad weather include Street and/or flash flooding, localized ponding in low-lying areas, landslips and landslides, agitated sea conditions, movement of unsecured items and loose vegetation.

At about 3.30 pm on September 15 the Office of Disaster Preparedness (ODPM) reported that isolated thunderstorms over western Trinidad resulted in flooding in several areas.

In Port of Spain flooding was reported on lower Edward Street, French Street, lower Richmond Street, South Quay near City Gate, parts of Tragerete Road, Wrightson Road, Independence Square and Hamilton-Holder Street.

In San Fernando flooding was reported on Chaconia Avenue in Pleasantville and Independence Avenue.

In Penal, flooding was reported on Dumfries Junction, Palmiste Boulevard, the Southern Main Road in La Romaine and Union Hall.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kadijah Ameen added in a voice note message that in Port of Spain streets such as Arapita Avenue, the Western Main Road in St James, St Vincent Street, Abercromby Street and Frederick Street were also experiencing flooding.

She noted that in San Fernando the Cipero river had burst its banks and in Dibe flooding had left areas impassible.

She advised the public not to drive their vehicles through flood water and to seek alternative routes around the water or wait for the flood water to subside.

Ameen noted that while most areas experienced flash flooding, with water quickly receding, some areas may need additional work.

“Some of it will require collaboration with the ministry of works, for instance the Cipero River because it burst its banks.”

The Met Office discontinued the adverse weather alert at 4.40 pm.