Coco Velvet International crowns Top Model winners

Kieron Cassey of Arima, Top Model Caribbean 2025 winner, walks the wunway at Top Model Caribbean Competition. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Coco Velvet International crowned four winners at its recently concluded Top Model competition.

Winners included Jean-Luc Christophe Jennings, Keisianna Morrison, Jamillia McComie and Kieron Cassey. Special awards were given to Arion Perouse and Shanique Marceline.

Jennings will be heading to Milan in December to prepare for Milan menswear fashion week in January 2026. The other three winners Morrison, McComie and Cassey will be under development by Coco Velvet International for the next few months.

Marceline will be targeted at editorial and print and commercial work and Perouse will be targeted at fitness modelling which is to do work for Adidas and Nike sportswear and Calvin Klein ads.

On September 6 all the winners signed contracts with Elsa Exclusive Look and Scouting Agency and Coco Velvet International Management who will manage their modelling careers.

Creative director of Coco Velvet International Christopher Nathan said he was satisfied with the outcome of Styleweek Caribbean and which was held on September 5 at NAPA and featured the Top Model winners.

Styleweek Caribbean also featured models who graduated from the TT Youth Creative Arts Workshop conducted by Coco Velvet International.

Nathan said he was happy that this year they were able to secure four contracts instead of two with Elsa Exclusive Look and Scouting Agency.

Coco Velvet International launched Styleweek Port-of-Spain in 2014 at the Trinidad Country Club as a marketing platform for local and regional brands to launch their seasonal collections. This year Styleweek attracted the global intimate apparel brand Victoria's Secret. A segment was dedicated to the Caribbean Academy of Fashion & Design at the University of Trinidad and Tobago as three alumni collections were showcased.

Garrett Javan presented his debut collection for House of Argent, Vanessa Alexander presented a contemporary ethnic-inspired collection for Phlye Style and Stephen Bassano showcased a mixed men's and womenswear ready-to-wear collection for his label Stephen Bassano Designs.

Nathan said he was thankful for all the assistance hosting Styleweek International, “I would like to acknowledge the Ministry of Community Development for providing the venue, Lord Kitchener Auditorium at NAPA Port of Spain and assisting to host the event and I’d like to thank Hyatt Regency Trinidad for accommodating our panel of judges and Nalis for hosting the TT Youth Creative Arts Workshop."

Nathan said the plan is to host a fashion trade show in September 2026 at the Hyatt Regency titled Styleweek Caribbean Resort Fashion Week to showcase designer collections from TT to the international market.