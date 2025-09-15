Central Spokes cyclist dies in accident

Ronnie Rakesh Ragoonanan. PHOTO COURTESY LIVEZONE FACEBOOK PAGE -

Central Spokes Cycling Club member Ronnie Rakesh Ragoonanan, 50, died while riding his motorbike along the Southern Main Road in Couva, on September 13.

According to reports, Ragoonanan died after a collision with a car.

Around 3 pm, Ragoonanan was reportedly heading north on the Southern Main Road, McBean, Couva on his bike, when he overtook a vehicle and crashed into a car that was heading south.

He was taken by the ambulance to the Couva Health Facility where he died around 4.10 pm.

A statement from Central Spokes described Ragoonanan as not only a member of the club but a “friend.” He was also a coach.

“He was a friend who shared the trails (mountain bike), road, the challenges, and the joy of riding with us. Let us keep their family and loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

The club said it would share details about any arrangements or ways they, or the public, can support the family "as soon as we have them."

Tributes also poured in on social media from longstanding friends of Ragoonanan. Riana Harrinauth posted to Facebook that Ragoonanan “was an adventurous soul who many of us can say influenced us in many ways to be better in all sports.”

“He was always willing to help and lend support. He had a passion to see others get better at swimming, cycling or running. It made him proud to see their improvement.”