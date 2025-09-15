Autopsy delaying investigation into SRP's death

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen. FILE PHOTO - Faith Ayoung

The investigation into the fatal shooting of a Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government headquarters in Maraval remains open, as police await the outcome of an autopsy.

Jamal Charles, who was assigned to the Municipal Police, died on September 11, after being shot in the guard booth at Kent House, Long Circular Extension.

According to a police report, Charles was on duty with two other officers when the incident occurred.

Investigators were told Charles and a colleague were talking when two of them began handling their service-issued Glock pistols.

One officer reportedly pointed his firearm at Charles “as a play thing,” when the weapon discharged and the bullet struck Charles in the face.

When officers arrived, Charles was found lying on his back with blood covering his shirt, face, nearby furniture and the wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the district medical officer.

In an interview the same day, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen confirmed the incident and extended condolences to Charles’ family, friends and colleagues. She also urged the public to refrain from speculation as investigations continue, an online story on newsday.co.tt stated.

“Unfortunately, the reports are true. There was a shooting incident at the compound. One officer is dead, and the facts are still being investigated,” Ameen said.

The body was subsequently removed by undertakers and taken to the Forensic Science Centre, where a post-mortem is expected in the coming days.

The crime scene was processed by CSI investigators who seized the officers’ firearms, ammunition and other police-issued equipment for analysis. The suspect later complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer familiar with the matter stressed that it is still too early for police to draw firm conclusions. “The autopsy has not been completed as yet, so (there is) no conclusive info as yet,” the officer told Newsday.