64-year-old man found shot dead in Bacolet

- File photo

Tobago has had its sixth homicide to date as the police are investigating a report of a body being discovered in Bacolet, with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Newsday was told that police was called to the scene on September 15.

The deceased has been identified as 64-year-old Fanglin Zuo. Police reported that Zuo, who was last seen around 7 pm on September 13, lived at Bacolet on a compound occupied by two other people. It is reported that between 11.30 am and 12 noon they called out to him for lunch and got no response. A check on his dwellings, police said, revealed his door was open, which was unusual. While further checks were done inside and he was found in a slumped position with a wound to his head and what appeared to be blood splattered on a table and wall.

Police said items of evidential value were found on the scene. In the interim, enquiries are continuing by homicide officers. Police are also investigating a shooting at Store Bay involving a "foreign naitonal" reported to be Venezuelan who is now in custody.

Also, a Grenadian man drowned and a UK national was injured in a boating accident at Buccoo Marine Park.

The Office of the Chief Secretary has extended "deepest" sympathies to all those affected and assured the public that these matters are being treated with utmost seriousness by the relevant authorities.