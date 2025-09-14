TKR women knocked out of WCPL with loss to Amazon Warriors

Deandra Dottin of Trinbago Knight Riders is bowled by Molly Penfold of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Women's 2025 Massy Caribbean Premier League match at Providence Stadium on September 13, in Georgetown, Guyana. - (CPL T20)

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) women were effectively knocked out of the 2025 Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) competition on September 13 when they fell to a five-wicket loss to Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

It was TKR's third loss in as many matches in the tournament and sees them being ruled out of contention for the September 17 final. TKR sit at the bottom of the three-team table with no points, paving the way for the Amazon Warriors and defending champions Barbados Royals to meet in the final.

Batting first, TKR got up to a modest 123 for seven with Australia's Jess Jonassen (51 off 45 balls) and skipper Deandra Dottin (31 off 33) sharing a 77-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Despite TKR's recovery stand, the Amazon Warriors bowlers stuck to their task and took four wickets in the last two overs with Kiwi seamer Molly Penfold (four for 17) taking three wickets in the last over to prevent a grandstand finish.

The Shemaine Campbelle-led Amazon Warriors team got to the victory target with seven balls to spare as watchful knocks from former West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor (39 off 44) and opener Amy Hunter (27 off 31) saw them to 125 for five.

After Realeanna Grimmond (one) was dismissed in the third over by Dottin, Hunter and Taylor put on 45 for the second wicket. Laura Harris (ten) and Dane van Niekerk (12 not out) were the only other batters to get into the double figures, but the TKR team crippled themselves by giving up a whopping 28 extras to fall to a third straight loss.

TKR will close off their campaign when they face the Royals from 3 pm on September 16.

Summarised Scores:

TKR Women: 123/7 from 20 overs (Jess Jonassen 51, Deandra Dottin 31; Molly Penfold 4/17, Karishma Ramharack 1/15) vs GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS WOMEN: 125/5 from 18.5 overs (Stafanie Taylor 39, Amy Hunter 27; Shikha Pandey 2/23, Salonee Dangore 2/27). Amazon Warriors won by five wickets.