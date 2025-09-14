Siparia residents fearful after PM’s show of support for US

Helen Hospedales, left and her friend Barbara speaks with Newsday reporter Joey Bartlett at High Street, Siparia, on September 8. - Photo by Innis Francis

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar made history on April 28 by returning to office for a second term, a feat many political analysts consider even more significant than her 2010 victory.

Persad-Bissessar, 73, has been Member of Parliament for Siparia since 1995.

Despite continued strong support from her Siparia constituency, recent comments have sparked controversy.

On September 2, Persad-Bissessar supported a US military strike on an alleged Venezuela-based drug vessel that killed 11 men onboard, saying she had “no sympathy for traffickers” and that the US should “kill them all violently.”

The remark drew criticism, including from her loyal Siparia constituents, who, while reaffirming their support for her leadership, disapproved of the violent rhetoric.

Newsday visited her constituency on September 8, the first day of the new school term: residents raised concerns about the state of the economy, job losses, and growing regional tensions, particularly their impact on fishermen and market activity.

Sitting on High Street, Barbra, 77, waited for a bus in the midday heat. A lifelong resident of Coora, she sells pholourie on Saturdays to help care for her grandchildren.

“Since they send those Cepep people home, some people been really struggling,” she said. “I hope the Prime Minister could bring back some jobs, not just for the young people, for everybody.”

Addressing the PM’s controversial comment, Barbra was clear.

“Siparia is a place of love and peace. She have to think about people who living off the sea.”

Her concerns reflect wider unease after Venezuelan Minister Diosdado Cabello accused TT of colluding with the US in maritime actions. On Venezuelan television, Cabello said, “They are condemning their people to be executed at sea. Their fishermen are being condemned to execution.”

Sitting beside Barbra, Helen Hospedales, 65, who cleans fish for a living, questioned the legitimacy of the strike.

“So they [the US] didn’t even do an investigation?” she asked. “So just like that we kill people?”

Hospedales believes fish supplies will become more unpredictable. She explained her job.

“When the fishermen bring it in, they pay us to clean it. We get paid by the fish.”

Hospedales hopes Persad-Bissessar will return focus to domestic issues like employment and stalled infrastructure.

“Look how long the Palo Seco Velodrome under construction, nearly two years now!”

She also raised concerns about underemployment among youth.

“Imagine you get all your passes, even a degree, and still you home.”

Mood at the market

At the nearby Siparia market, vendors operated under a watchful police presence. Most described the area as safe, though foot traffic remains slow.

Frankie Samaroo, 72, of Mary Trace, has sold produce in Siparia for decades. He praised the MP’s visibility but said her statement on the alleged drug strike is worrying, especially for fishermen.

“There’s no white line in the sea to show where Venezuela ends and TT begins,” he said. “Words like that could cause real damage. People’s lives are at stake.”

Samaroo remains hopeful if an incident does occur with local fishermen and Venezuelan authorities, there will be a peaceful resolution.

Reshifting his focus to his family He proudly spoke of his grandchildren: one studying medicine at UWI, others just starting college. Despite describing the current financial climate in the constituency as challenging, he said the PM is doing a great job.

Noting she has only been in office for five months and urging patience.

“She is dealing with what the last government left behind.”

Nearby vendors Louise Joseph and Avril, from San Fernando, continued with their morning routines.

“If they (US) putting tariffs, food will go up,” Avril warned. “We need to grow what we eat. A country that can feed itself has power.”

Avril campaigned for stronger emphasis on agricultural programmes among young people. She said while she supports Persad-Bissessar, the violent rhetoric was disappointing.

“I didn’t think a PM would say something like that. That’s not why we put you there.”

Joseph highlighted the impact of flooding and mosquitoes on public health and market hygiene.

“As soon as rain fall, here does flood,” she said. “And it have a lot of mosquitoes," Joseph claims a vendor's young child had gotten dengue some months prior.

Both women urged the PM to reinstate Cepep and forestry jobs.

“I know a good few people who lost their jobs,” said Joseph. “I watching the changes she making real close.”

Near the Siparia Union Presbyterian School, Kyle Sookoo, 18, stood by his snow cone cart. From San Francique, Kyle's family has been selling the sweet treat for over a decade.

He said business was slow during the school holidays but hopes it will improve with schools reopened.

“I think the Prime Minister is doing a good job,” he said.

Business community wants targeted support

While many business owners declined to speak publicly, several later contacted Newsday on September 10 to share their views.

A clothing store owner described sales as stagnant.

“It feels like nothing is taking place. We need some sort of social media campaign to push Siparia, promote our vendors and link us to online platforms.”

He called for grants, small business loans, and a reduction in vendor fees.

A food outlet owner said reopening schools was a relief, but Cepep job cuts affected her customer base.

“People used to come and buy breakfast or lunch. Sometimes we’d trust them if they couldn’t pay. We hardly seeing them now.”

She remains in contact with a few former Cepep workers and has heard firsthand about their struggles.

“It’s real hard to hear. I can’t help anybody right now because I’m just making enough to stay afloat.”

A snackette operator, interviewed on September 11, was concerned about both economic and foreign policy issues.

“I don’t know what the woman PM doing, but we can’t fight Venezuela,” he said. “We can’t kill everybody.”

He described Persad-Bissessar as “kind and caring,” but added: “You sending everybody home, how they supposed to survive? What you think will happen with crime?”

He also expressed concern that migrant tensions could rise in Siparia, which he says has a high number of Venezuelans.

Mayor acknowledges economic pressures

Siparia Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo said business owners are rightly concerned about declining commercial activity. He pointed to wider national economic pressures.

“The economy is not as buoyant as it used to be. Maybe after the budget,” he said.

On flooding along High Street, he said the issue had been reported to the Works and Infrastructure Ministry, and a site visit was completed.

On market hygiene issues, including rats and mosquitoes, Mayrhoo said this was the first he had heard of such complaints but noted a rodent problem had already been reported at the Rousillac Hindu School.

“Everything takes money, and right now, that’s a scarce commodity for all borough and regional corporations,” he said. “We focus on what we can manage.”

He also addressed concerns over employment, saying job demand has long been high.

“There’s only so much we can do without the necessary approvals. We met with the CPO on September 11 to discuss increasing our cadre of workers.”

Mayrhoo dismissed suggestions that rising unemployment was due to cuts in national programmes.

On his relationship with the Prime Minister, he expressed confidence.

“She treats every constituency equally. I can attest that Mrs Persad-Bissessar is one of the most caring, loving, and understanding PMs this country has had.”

Financially, he said the borough is struggling due to budget shortfalls.

“We have some outstanding debt. I’ve spoken to the Minister of Finance, and we’re hoping to get the funding. The economic situation is tough. This is what the government inherited from the last administration.”

Still, he remains hopeful for future investment and a more stable economic outlook.