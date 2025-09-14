Simone Mc Shine Academy of Dance marks 10 years

Bavina Sookdeo

THE Simone Mc Shine Academy of Dance is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Mc Shine describes this milestone as a “deeply emotional” one.

From her home in Barataria, San Juan, the dancer dedicated the past decade to shaping young lives through the academy she founded. Reaching this milestone, she feels deeply humbled.

“Personally, it’s a reminder of God’s faithfulness and the power of obedience to a call,” she explained. “Professionally, it’s humbling to see the impact the Academy has had on students, parents and the wider community. It’s also a motivation to keep dreaming bigger and pushing the boundaries of what faith-driven dance theatre can be.”

Mc Shine’s dance journey started as a teen. She has trained in a wide variety of styles – ballet, hip hop, tap, modern, ballroom and Latin.

“Each style gave me a different perspective on movement, discipline and creativity,” she said.

That foundation, coupled with her academic training – including a Certificate and Bachelor’s in Dance Education, and a master’s in leadership and workforce development from the UWI – prepared her for a unique calling.

The inspiration for the academy, she said, came from a prophetic word spoken over her as a teenager.

“A pastor and his wife once prophesied over me: ‘You will excel in the arts and raise others like this.’ That word planted a seed. God had already placed dance in my heart and over time, it became clear that he wanted me to create a space where young people could grow in both technique and faith.”

The academy was birthed in 2015 out of that calling (for small productions), and in 2020 the academy launched its own performing arts company called The Master of Arts Performing Company which is responsible for major productions. “What I saw was a gap – there weren’t many spaces in TT where dance could be used not just for performance, but also for ministry and personal transformation” Mc Shine said.

The academy focuses on a blend of ballet, tap, jazz, Afro Beats, hip hop, modern, contemporary, ballroom and Latin. According to Mc Shine, each style adds a different layer of expression and helps build versatile dancers. She noted that the choice of focus each season depends on the productions on which they’re working, the themes they want to explore and the developmental needs of the students.

Over the years, Mc Shine’s vision has grown far beyond her expectations. What began as a small group of students has grown into a family that now spans ages three to adulthood. “We’ve expanded our training, taken on more ambitious productions, and built a reputation for combining artistic excellence with spiritual depth,” Mc Shine related. “More importantly, I’ve seen our students grow in confidence, discipline and leadership, which to me is the greatest marker of growth.”

This year, the academy celebrated its tenth anniversary with two major productions: ‘Legacy in Movement: A Decade of Dance’ on July 24 and ‘Creation – A Safari Adventure: A Prelude to Fallen 2’ on July 26.

The productions were designed to celebrate the Academy’s journey while also venturing into new creative and spiritual territory. The vision was to showcase not just dance, but stories of faith, resilience, and purpose. Fallen told the story of the war in heaven and served as a powerful way of bringing scripture to life through movement, theatre and design. It was the kind of production that reflected the academy’s mission and left a tremendous impact.

The response, Mc Shine, said was overwhelming.

“Many of the students said it was the most challenging but also the most fulfilling performance they’ve ever been part of,” Mc Shine said.

“The audience response was overwhelming – people spoke about being moved, inspired and even ministered to. For me, that’s the confirmation that dance can go beyond entertainment to touch souls.”

Like any major production, challenges arose – chief among them, resources.

“The biggest challenge is always resources – financial support, time and logistics. Co-ordinating a large cast with multiple roles, costumes and transitions is no small task,” Mc Shine said.

Yet, she credits the strength of her team.

“God always provides. We have some individuals who are well equipped to lead sections of the school’s performing company, which makes my load so much easier to carry. It’s outgrown me, and that speaks volumes.”

Asked what changes she has seen in her students, Mc Shine said she sees more than just technical training taking place.

“I’ve seen shy children become bold performers, restless teens develop focus and discipline, and adults rediscover joy through movement. Beyond technique, I’ve seen them develop stronger character, deeper faith and a sense of belonging.”

Some students have even gone on to professional careers, studying dance education at university, pursuing choreography, or performing and teaching abroad.

Mc Shine sees the academy as both a training ground and a ministry. She related that within the community, it provides a safe space for young people to develop confidence, discipline and faith. In the wider cultural landscape, the Academy offers a distinctive voice that blends technical artistry with spiritual storytelling, enriching the dance and theatre scene with productions that are both meaningful and transformative.

Her own journey as a dancer and educator is guided by faith and people. She credits God as the giver of every gift, while her students continually inspire her through their growth and dedication. Mc Shine also draws strength from the many individuals who have influenced her path, as well as from pioneers of dance and theatre, both locally and internationally, whose work demonstrated how movement can shift cultures and touch hearts.

Mc Shine envisions the academy growing into a national hub for Christian dance theatre, with productions that tour internationally and inspire audiences beyond TT. She plans to expand training programmes, mentor more teachers, and deepen the Academy’s impact across communities. With new productions that tell powerful stories, collaborations with creatives, ministries and schools, her dream is to keep raising the standard while spreading the message of faith through dance.

Her message to her younger self – and perhaps to every aspiring dancer – is to: “Trust the process, lean fully on God, and don’t be afraid of the unknown. Every challenge is shaping you, and every small step matters. The vision will unfold in God’s perfect timing.”