Katelyn Gangadeena mini but mighty warrior

Katelyn Gangadeen, with he bo staff at the Amenophis Martial Arts Studio, Caroni Savannah Road, on September 10. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Gregory McBurnie

NINE-YEAR-OLD Katelyn Gangadeen has proven herself a mini but mighty warrior.

Few people feel the pride of representing their country, few of them win a medal, and even fewer can boast of accomplishing both at the age of nine.

Katelyn overcame illness, fatigue and academic pressure to represent TT at her first-ever international martial arts competition – the US Open ISKA World Martial Arts Championship held at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, USA between July 17-19.

Her achievement reflects her sacrifice, grit and mental prowess, as she has managed to live her dream all while maintaining straight A’s at school.

The opportunity to represent TT came after her karate teacher Sensei Prince A Tutankhamun of Amenophis Martial Arts saw her raw talent.

Having shone at his first international competition as a child, he believed she could rise to the same heights.

He arranged for her to train as a guest at Florida Sports Martial Arts Academy under Master William Canonizado during a family vacation to Florida in February.

Canonizado’s school has produced grand champions who later pursued careers as Hollywood stunt performers and actors, including his son Marc Canonizado stunt/fight co-ordinator and performer (stunt works – Avengers, Spiderman, Jumanji and Winter Soldier) and 2021 Emmy nomination for stunt performance in Cobra Kai.

Starstruck, Katelyn had long admired her heroes from that academy, even naming world champion Caitlin Dechelle as a role model in a school essay.

Dechelle, 35, is an actress, stunt woman, and World Champion Martial Artist that has appeared in over 40 film and TV productions, including Disney’s The Mandalorian and Warner Brother’s Wonder Woman, her official website says.

Inspired, Katelyn mixed fun with sacrifice, sometimes working past midnight at the Florida studio while on vacation, to prepare for the tournament.

When she returned to TT she balanced online sessions with Canonizado and in-person training with Sensei Prince.

While her rivals had been preparing since 2024, she had just three months to get “tournament-ready.”

It didn’t come easy though. Her regimen was relentless – school by day, and dojo afterwards, often past midnight.

At Gandhi Memorial Vedic Primary, her teacher, Sangeeta Choon, and acting principal Sookdeo Gangoo supported her dream to represent TT on the world stage and restructured her timetable and learning material so she could maintain her straight-A record.

“Our mission is to shape well-rounded students. Katelyn’s drive and studiousness made it a privilege to support her journey,” Gangoo said.

Katelyn drew encouragement from her school, family, friends, and beyond. Aranguez/St Joseph MP Devesh Maharaj, who after hearing about Katelyn’s dream through a family member, became one of her steadfast supporters, offering words of encouragement.

Along the way she faced illness which made weekly school tests and training harder. “I even overslept once and was late for an end-of-term maths exam,” she recounted.

Her commitment, though, paid off and she still passed the test and maintained an overall A average.

Competition training was punishing. She had to perfect six distinct routines and master the use of the bo staff, her weapon of choice.

Her parents also credit prayer and timely sponsorship offered by Tranquillity Credit Union, which enabled extended training at the Florida Academy in the days leading up to the competition.

On competition day, headphones in, prayer on her lips, and laser-focussed, she took to the mat. She earned third place in her debut category, musical extreme weapons, missing first place by just 0.04 points.

But disaster struck in the next routine when her bo staff slipped and struck her head. Tears streamed and doubts circled, but bravery is doing the impossible when one is most afraid. With little time to recover, she tapped deep into her mental reserves and dived right back in.

She captured two more trophies in her next four categories – second place in creative open hand and third in musical extreme open hand.

Although she missed gold by just 0.01 points and 0.04 points respectively, Katelyn was overjoyed, Sensei Prince beamed, Master William glowed, and her parents were beside themselves.

Her trophies helped TT finish seventh overall among at least twenty competing nations.

By the end, Katelyn was trading selfies with elite martial artists she had only seen on ESPN or in movies. “Do what you love,” she said, describing martial arts as her happy place.

Her trophies are proof that passion drives potential. And while other kids enjoyed vacation downtime, Katelyn returned to the dojo, grinding well past midnight.