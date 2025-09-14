A joyful homecoming in Carolina

Parishioners join in singing at mass.

AFTER more than 15 years of closure and decay, the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Carolina, Couva, has been beautifully restored and reopened.

The celebration took place on September 8, coinciding with the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Parishioners turned out in their hundreds for the reopening mass, led by Fr Trevor Nathasingh, whose appeal for support moved the faithful nationwide.

The faithful walked the streets, praying the rosary and raising their voices in praise before entering the church for a mass to celebrate the reopening.

A powerful homily delivered by Fr Trevor reminded all that the Christian journey is not without trials, but faith, unity, and devotion, especially to Our Lady can restore not only buildings, but hearts.

Fr Trevor shared the joy of the congregation saying “as we gather to pray today to celebrate this first Eucharist after more than 15 years of this building being left alone and then the roof blown off, we give thanks to God for I firmly believe through the intercession of Our Lady we have been able to accomplish all of this.”

These images capture a church reborn and a community renewed in hope and purpose.

