Tunapuna, Chaguanas report flooding amid weather alert

File photo

AREAS such as Tunapuna and Chaguanas have reported flooding as the TT Met Office has put Trinidad and Tobago under an adverse weather alert level yellow.

In a public advisory on September 13 the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure advised that Sapodilla Street, Tunapuna Road, Green Street and the Eastern Main Road in Tunapuna, as well as Montrose Road, Southern Main Road Chaguanas are experiencing flooding that may cause delays in traffic.

The ministry said motorists and pedestrians should be cautious to avoid flood-prone areas where possible and prioritise safety until the conditions improve.

Earlier on September 13 the Met Office said an active tropical wave is moving across the Lesser Antilles, producing strong thunderstorms.

The Met Office this means that intense rainfall, street/flash flooding and frequent lightning is possible as a result of the tropical wave.