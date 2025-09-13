San Juan man shot dead

- File photo

A 32-YEAR-OLD MAN was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting incident on September 12.

The dead man has been identified as Mozid Cobham from Ramkissoon Trace, Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan.

Police said at about 5.20 pm on September 12 Cobham was liming near a bar on the corner of Santa Cruz Old Road San Juan when a black SUV of an unknown model and make stopped near the bar. Four armed, masked men got out of the SUV and opened fire in the direction of the bar hitting Cobham and two other people, one also from Ramkissoon Trace and another from Duncan Hill.

When police got to the scene an eyewitness said he was liming at the bar when he saw the SUV stop and the four men jump out. Police were told three of the men were dressed in all black and another was dressed in full camouflage.

The witness said that patrons in the bar scampered for safety when they saw the gunmen but Cobham and the other two victims were caught in a hail of gunfire.

Residents took the three wounded people to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where they were all treated, but Cobham died from his wounds. The other two victims are said to be in a stable condition.

Crime scene personnel processed the sense of the shooting and recovered 40 spent 9mm shell casings and an extended glock magazine with 31 rounds.

Police are still trying to establish a motive for the shooting as investigations are ongoing.