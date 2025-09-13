Privy Council rules: PSA recognised union for Civil Aviation Authority

An employee at Piarco International Airport. The Privy Council has ruled that the Public Services Association is the majority union for employees of the Civil Aviation Authority. - File photo

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has ruled that the Public Services Association (PSA) is the recognised majority union for monthly-paid employees of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In a statement, PSA president Felisha Thomas said the union welcomed the ruling.

“This judgment reaffirms the PSA's rightful place as the representative voice of the workers at the CAA and strengthens the principles of trade union recognition under the laws of TT.

“This is a victory not just for the PSA, but for every worker at the Civil Aviation Authority who stood firm in the belief that their right to collective representation must be respected. With this ruling, our mandate to represent, protect, and advance the interests of our members has been vindicated at the highest level.”

Thomas said the PSA intends to write to the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) to request the “expeditious issuance” of its recognition certificate confirming the union’s status and the formal entry of recognition into the board’s official records.

“The PSA is eager to immediately begin working with our members to finalise their collective agreement, settle all outstanding negotiations, and engage with the management of the authority in a constructive and cooperative spirit.

“Our focus will remain on improving working conditions, protecting rights, and advancing the well-being of all CAA employees under our representation.”

The dispute centred on section 26A of the Civil Aviation Act, introduced in 2003, which declared the PSA to be the recognised union for CAA’s monthly paid staff. The CAA argued that the provision was restricted by the Industrial Relations Act, particularly section 38(4), which prevented a union from representing more than one essential industry. The PSA is also the recognised majority union for workers at the Water and Sewerage Authority and the Public Transport Service Corporation, under the act.

Delivering the judgment, Lady Simler said section 26A granted the PSA “deemed certification” despite the restrictions in section 38(4). She stated that the legislation was designed to ensure continuity of union representation for civil aviation workers when they transitioned from government service to the CAA in 2001.

“Section 26A is a deeming provision. The purpose of section 26A is also plain. The particular problem that occurred on the establishment of the CAA was that the association ceased to represent its former members and was prevented by section 38(4) of the Industrial Relations Act from applying to become the certified recognised majority union because it already held that status in respect of workers in two other essential industries.

“The purpose of section 26A was to address this problem by giving the association rights of successorship in respect of former civil aviation civil servants who transferred from the government service to the CAA.

“...It (section 26!) treats the association as certified even if the recognition board has no power itself to do so under the Industrial Relations Act.

“Construing the opening words of section 26A in this way…does not produce an absurd, anomalous or illogical result.”

She added, “The Board is in no doubt that on a proper interpretation of section 26A the association is deemed to be certified as the recognised majority union of the monthly paid/monthly rated workers employed by the CAA.

“Further, the opening words ‘subject to the Industrial Relations Act’ are not to be construed as making section 26A subject to the prohibition in section 38(4) of the Industrial Relations Act and thereby nullifying its deeming effect.”

However, the board accepted the CAA’s cross-appeal, ruling that while the PSA is deemed recognised, the Recognition Board must still issue and record a formal certificate under sections 37 and 41 of the Industrial Relations Act before the CAA is legally obliged to engage in collective bargaining. Until then, no offence arises under section 40.

The union was represented by Douglas Mendes, SC, and John Heath, SC, for the PSA, instructed by Allum Chambers. Seenath Jairam, SC, Jerome Rajcoomar and Shantal Jairam represented the CAA.

Also presiding over the appeal were Lords Briggs, Hamblen, Leggatt and Richards.