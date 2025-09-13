PM responds to Venezuelan VP

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has given an unapologetic response to the warning issued by Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodríguez, reaffirming her government's commitment to national safety and regional co-operation.

Speaking to reporters outside the Red House on September 12, Persad-Bissessar said: "I will dare to do what I have to do to keep the people of TT safe. That is my priority. I have said, 'TT first.'

"We have had no discussions of invading Venezuela, of stepping onto Venezuelan soil, nothing of the sort is happening."

Persad-Bissessar's comments come in the wake of Rodríguez's remarks made on September 11 when she warned TT and Guyana's governments to "take it easy, do not dare and do not even think about it."

Rodríguez's "clear message" was also aimed at the US Department of War, as geopolitical tensions rise over the US deployment of warships and troops in the southern Caribbean.

She has accused TT and Guyana of aligning with the US "perverse plans" and warned that they were lending themselves "to destabilise the entire Caribbean and this continent."

Rodríguez was speaking in the state of Sucre during the deployment of the Independence 200 plan, part of Venezuela's defence strategy to protect its sovereignty.

Responding to questions about the presence of US warships and forces in the region, Persad-Bissessar stressed that this is not a new development.

She added, "This is not the first time. And I said before, I welcome them if that can help us stem the criminality, the trafficking, the narco trafficking, the human trafficking and the pain and suffering that brings to the people here, then, yes, we welcome them and look forward to their co-operation with us."

She highlighted that her government has not had any discussions of military action against Venezuela.

"It is just fear-mongering. There have been no discussions with the US or anyone else," she said.

"However, I repeat, should Venezuela invade Guyana, TT will definitely step forward in defence of our cousins or brothers and sisters in the Caricom."

She once again addressed concerns about apparent division within Caricom, saying the recent elections in Guyana and Jamaica may have delayed a setback in a unified response.

She also congratulated Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Guyanese President Irfan Ali on their electoral victories.

"Their elections would have put, I am not casting any blame here, I am just saying it might have dampened a cohesive response from the entire Caricom. But we have always had differences. And that's another thing that is a false narrative.

"Caricom has always had differences, and that is why we say we are sovereign, but at the same time we speak with one voice.

"So, there are issues that will have differences of opinion.

"St Vincent and the Grenadines has always had a different kind of opinion from other members of the Caricom."

She said Caricom is already fractured, and referred to comments made at a recent ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America ) meeting.

TT is not a member of that regional body.

"We will have differences, but I think in the end, we adhere together. It is for our benefit.

"I remain committed to the Caricom and to our Caricom neighbours. We will work with them in every way that we can."

Persad-Bissessar is set to travel to the US later in the month to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

She said, "There are several multilateral meetings that I will engage in and several bilateral."

She confirmed her address to the UN will be on September 26, adding she will remain in TT for Republic Day before travelling.

"I would have liked to go because it's a whole week of high-level meetings, but I actually have to speak on the Friday and I stay home here to participate in Republic Day and the awards ceremony."

The Venezuelan government, led by Nicolás Maduro, has pledged to defend the country from any international interference or aggression.

Telesur also reported that Maduro highlighted that the country has food reserves for 101 days, the largest in Venezuela's history.

Speaking about national food security and sovereignty, Maduro said Venezuela has a diverse economy, with 90 per cent of consumption coming from national production.

Maduro and other officials have publicly accused the US Donald Trump-led administration of trying to undermine the stability and peace of the Venezuelan people.

In response, the US has said the troops and vessels were deployed in the region to fight narco-terrorism.

The US does not recognise Maduro as the legitimate president and instead accuses him of facilitating the drug trade, a claim he has denied.

On September 7, Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López announced the deployment of 25,000 troops across five states, including Zulia, Falcón, Sucre, Delta Amacuro and the island region of Nueva Esparta.

Delta Amacuro is near Cedros, Trinidad, and on September 11, security forces in Delta Amacuro launched the Independence 200 operations for the comprehensive protection of Venezuelan territory.

Media outlet Tane Tanae reported that the operations took place at two strategic locations in the capital, Tucupita – the airport and the state government headquarters.

"These included patrolling, territorial control, and tactical demonstrations," the report said.

The operation included several agencies, including the Bolivarian Militia.

"This operation is part of the 284 battle fronts activated throughout the country by President Nicolás Maduro, with the aim of guaranteeing national independence, sovereignty, and peace in the face of external threats."

In relation to the lethal strike on September 2 by the US, Venezuelan officials initially believed the footage posted by US officials to be AI-generated and fake.

The US insisted that the 11 occupants killed were members of the Venezuela-based criminal organisation, Tren de Aragua, involved in transporting drugs.

However, on September 11, on state television, Venezuelan Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello accused the US of openly confessing to killing 11 people.

Cabello added that based on further investigations, families reported relatives missing.

They are now believed to be the victims of the strike.

The relatives of the missing people insist that none were members of the gang or drug traffickers.

Cabello's comments were also carried in other media outlets, including Reuters, which quoted the Venezuelan minister as saying, "A murder has been committed against a group of citizens using lethal force."

He also questioned why the occupants were not arrested instead.

- with reporting by GREGORY MC BURNIE