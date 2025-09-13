Perfect macarons at home

Macarons - Photo courtesy Unicakery

Macarons are one of those bakes that look delicate and intimidating, but with patience and precision, you can achieve beautiful results right at home. While this recipe is a great starting point, there are many secrets and techniques that make the difference between a good macaron and a great one.

This recipe is a fantastic introduction, but mastering macarons takes practice and hands-on guidance. In my classes, I dive deeper into advanced techniques, troubleshooting, and flavour variations to help you truly perfect your craft.

Macaron recipe

(Note: Cup measurements are included for accessibility, but for the most precise and consistent results, always weigh ingredients in grams using a kitchen scale.)

Ingredients

95g egg whites (about 3 large egg whites, aged at least 4 hours before use)

85g granulated sugar (about ⅓ cup + 2 tsp)

¼ tsp cream of tartar

120g almond flour (about 1¼ cups)

120g icing sugar (about 1 cup, sifted)

Method

Accuracy is everything in macarons. Weigh carefully, and age egg whites at least 4 hours before use.

Place aged egg whites in a stand mixer bowl and whisk until foamy.

Gradually add the sugar and cream of tartar, continuing to whip until stiff peaks form.

Sift the almond flour and icing sugar together three times for a smooth, lump-free texture.

Add all of the meringue to the dry ingredients. Gently fold until the batter flows like ribbons and settles back into itself while holding its shape.

Pipe small rounds onto a silicone mat or parchment-lined tray. Tap the tray gently to remove air bubbles. Let rest for about 30 minutes until the tops are dry to the touch.

Bake at 150°C (300°F) for 15 minutes. Cool completely before removing shells.

Fill with buttercream, ganache, or jam and enjoy!

Troubleshooting common macaron issues

Cracked shells – Usually from under-resting or oven temperature being too high.

Hollow shells – Batter may have been over-mixed, or oven temperature was too low.

No “feet” (the ruffled edge) – Could be from under-mixing or not resting shells long enough before baking.

Sticky bottoms – Macarons were underbaked; extend baking time slightly.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Naomi has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts, and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Check us out on all social media platforms at @unicakery or visit our website www.unicakery.com.

