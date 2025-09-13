Novel Tobago carnival grant

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris, centre, Tobago Festivals Commission CEO Kern Cowan, second from left, as well as Soca Titan Jaheim "Verse" Thomas, right, pose with models from Vogue Promotions' 2025 presentation Tobago Treasures at the launch of Tobago carnival at Comfort Inn, Scarborough on September 10. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

THE ANNOUNCEMENT by Tobago administrators of a $30,000 grant to help businesses ahead of the island’s annual carnival may have come a little too late. But better late than never. This injection of support could be a good thing.

The grant was announced on September 10. According to Tashia Burris, who is in charge of tourism matters, at least $2 million in Tobago House of Assembly (THA) money has been set aside. Qualifying businesses will be able to access disbursals up to $30,000, alongside possible loan funding as high as $250,000. However, the festival’s due to take place from October 24-26. Businesses have about a month to sort things out, apply, and, hopefully, use the funds wisely. The carnival is entering its fourth year. This measure could have and should have been rolled out long ago.

Nonetheless, the signal sent by the Farley Augustine administration in unleashing funding in this way is positive and reassuring. The investment has been matched by an increase in overall carnival spending from a budgeted $8.5 million in 2024 to $12 million in 2025. Over the last three years, THA expenditure has been $33 million.

Such significant sums underline the need for any grants and loans to be subject to clear and fair criteria. Businesses should show how they will spend the money, and the state should check that they follow the plans. Transparent and thorough should be the selection process. Yet, the narrow time frame does not inspire confidence.

It’s also unlikely that one-off grants will be enough to make a meaningful difference, if the aim is to enhance the festival experience permanently. The THA will have to consider maintaining these grants in the medium term. At the same time, enterprises cannot be encouraged to depend on them. The objective should be to jump-start carnival, not permanently husband it.

Concerns expressed by tourism stakeholders like hotelier Carol-Ann Birchwood-James and chamber leader Curtis Williams over the impact of global geopolitical tensions on Caribbean tourism appear, for the moment, premature. Villas, ferries and flights seem at capacity for the carnival weekend.

“We have no room,” Ms Burris reported this week.

Even so, it’s an open question whether the additional arrivals that enter Tobago for its carnival – estimated at anywhere between 30,000 to 50,000 – can be sustained. Adverse travel advisories could cut a significant segment off in the coming years.

Equally, this country’s higher global profile in recent weeks, even in the context of Washington politics and potential conflict, could have unintended positive effects. Perhaps there is no such thing as bad publicity after all. Supporting businesses, though, is clearly a good bet, especially since the THA has proven its carnival has staying power.