Mexico celebrates independence with message of unity

Dancers from Mariachi Tapatío de Álvaro PaulinoTapatío showcas a slice of Mexican tradition with a performance on September 9 at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

The Embassy of Mexico in Trinidad and Tobago celebrated the 215th anniversary of Mexican independence at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain, on September 9. The event was marked by music, culture and messages of friendship between both nations.

Mexican ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales Meléndez, recalled that 215 years ago the struggle for independence began. He emphasised Mexico, after centuries of colonisation, became a sovereign nation now led by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

“For Mexicans it is a great satisfaction to count on her talent and ability in times of global challenges,” he said.

The diplomat congratulated TT for its democratic process and announced in 2026 both countries will celebrate six decades of diplomatic relations. He noted this anniversary will be a space to strengthen friendship and showcase the cultural richness of both peoples.

“We work daily to strengthen presence, exchange and cooperation. In a few weeks we will receive a trade mission from Trinidad and Tobago in Mexico,” he said.

Morales also looked ahead to the upcoming Football World Cup, which Mexico will host in 2026 alongside the United States and Canada.

“I invite everyone to visit our country and enjoy the celebration of football in a warm and hospitable nation, where friends from TT do not require a visa,” he declared, drawing applause from the audience.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers also spoke at the event. He congratulated Mexico for “the wonderful occasion of its 215th anniversary of independence” and praised the vision of President Sheinbaum.

“Her strategic approach to internal and external challenges demonstrates the transformative path she has for her nation.”

Sobers recalled both countries established diplomatic relations in 1966. “The Government of TT looks forward to deepening its bond with Mexico through initiatives aimed at revitalising some sectors of the economy and strengthening others.”

He also acknowledged the academic and cultural cooperation of the Mexican embassy, including the promotion of Spanish, collaboration with indigenous communities and support for the Geospatial Observation Centre at UWI.

The minister highlighted Mexico’s contribution to defence matters and its active role in the region. He applauded its recent re-election to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and its participation in security exercises held in TT.

“The relationship is strengthened through trade, culture and security. Our nations grow more when they work together.”

“Viva Mexico and viva Trinidad and Tobago,” concluded Sobers at the end of his speech, sealing the evening with a message of friendship.

Also, present were the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Public Utilities, Barry Padarath; the Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Ravi Ratiram; other members of the government, ambassadors from various countries, and members of the Mexican community in TT.

The celebration was accompanied by music from Trinidadian guitarist Stefan Roach and the Mariachi Tapatío de Álvaro Paulino, who offered a vibrant performance of Mexican tradition.

Morales closed with an emotional message to the Mexican community residing in TT and with the traditional Cry of Independence.