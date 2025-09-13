Lady Gypsy’s benefit concert for Errol Ince flops

A sad Lady Gypsy addresses the audience - Photos by Yvonne Webb

With ace musician Errol Ince now facing serious health challenges that have left him paralysed, his long-time colleague Lady Gypsy (Lynette Steele) decided to do what she does best – host a concert to help a fellow artiste in need.

Just as she had done before for the late De Fosto through her Lady Gypsy Help Someone Foundation, she organised We Remember You, a benefit concert held on September 6 at Palms Club, San Fernando. Many artistes had confirmed their participation, their names featured on flyers, and Lady Gypsy was hopeful the night would bring in much-needed support.

The reality was heartbreaking. Instead of the large turnout she envisioned, the concert “buss” – flopped.

Lady Gypsy was left disappointed, hurt and ashamed, yet still grateful to those who came.

On stage, the night sparkled with talent. Calypsonians and soca artistes including Nicholas Lucas, Kevan Calliste, Kurt Allen, Twiggy, Victoria Cooper, Pink Panther, Blackie, Crazy, and instrumentalists Francis Prime, Jamie G, Pedro Lezama with vocalist Joseph Williams, and saxophonist Michelle Henry all gave stellar performances. Jazz singer Dr Debra Bartholomew delivered a sultry Big Spender, while the Razor-Sharp Band led by Oral Rodriguez provided dynamic live backing.

Unfortunately, there were more artistes than the ten paying customers in the audience to appreciate the creative energies unleashed. Still, the performers, all of whom had donated their time and talent for Ince, performed as though they were playing to a full house.

What the audience lacked in numbers, they made up with enthusiasm, singing along and enjoying the humour of MCs Eunice Peters, Errol Fabian and Damion Melville.

During a performance by Lezama and Williams of All Jarreau’s We’re in This Love Together, Lady Gypsy video-called Ince so he could witness the love being shared in his honour.

When her turn came to perform, Lady Gypsy – known as the “Dragon Lady” for her sharp tongue and fearless lyrics – did not hold back.

“This is how entertainers treat each other. I think it is very disrespectful because today for me, tomorrow for you,” she said.

Frustrated at the absence of several artistes who had initially committed, she added:

“If I was paying artiste they would have been here. Imagine one telling me that San Fernando too far to come and another flew out of the country for a show in Canada, without informing me.”

She lamented that, had it been Ince’s funeral, “the place would have been full.” She then performed One Moment of Glory, capturing the painful truth that many artistes only receive recognition after death. She also sang the Sam Cooke classic A Change is Gonna Come, a song synonymous with the Civil Rights Movement.

Holding in the emotions, Lady Gypsy later told Newsday about her 45-year friendship with Ince, describing him as an ace trumpeter, composer, arranger, musical director and mentor admired by peers and younger generations alike.

“I put my best foot forward. I made a sacrifice to get this organised. God alone knows it came from my heart, from my pocket to help Errol who has been a friend for the past 45 years,” she said. “I don’t want to see none of my brethren in this art form suffer.”

She revealed the event has left her $20,000 in debt.

Lady Gypsy also expressed her disappointment with the Ministry of Culture.

“I begged for help from the Ministry of Culture because Errol was a man in that ministry, and all I got was a Life Sport form to fill out. Not a black cent. They did not even send an official to the concert,” she said.

She criticised Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin, recalling her own loyalty to the UNC in the past, how she stood up with her (Benjamin) against her brother Gypsy (Winston Peters) when she was contesting the Moruga seat in the general election

“The show was not successful. I made no money. I have nothing to give Errol, and I owe a lot of debts, but I would stand strong,” she said firmly.

Despite the disappointment, some fellow artistes pledged to help.

Crazy promised to “pass a hat” to raise funds, saying, “All my music scores, he helped me with.” He performed three of those including the first parang soca, Maria and his biggest chutney soca, Nanny Wine.

“We have to give credit to Lady Gypsy for single-handedly putting on this show,” Crazy said.

Kurt Allen said he would work with WACK’s Kenny Phillips to stream the show to the diaspora in hopes of generating income.

He praised Ince as a major influence on his career, recalling:

“Errol did a ten-song album for me titled Piece of Peace. He was also a member of the Roy Cape All Stars. When we toured, we would meet him in New York or London, and then we ended up working together. I had to be here tonight because Black Stalin is gone, Roy Cape is gone, and Errol is the last link to my musical connection.”

Allen also called out what he described as hypocrisy. He said while people were arguing about patriotism or the lack of it due to the cancellation of the Independence Day parade, the real patriotism is supporting our icons.

Stating how disheartening it was to see the lack of support for icons, Allen advocated for public education, clarifying that while the calypso fraternity may know about Errol Ince and the contribution he has made to the artform, the wider society is clueless.

Errol Ince, now 87, grew up at the Tacarigua Orphanage, where he was first introduced to music. He went on to record with icons like Sparrow, formed the Errol Ince Music Makers, and later toured and recorded extensively in England. Returning home in 1979, he launched a solo career at Kitchener’s Calypso Tent.

Among his celebrated compositions are Baron’s Gaza Strip and Sweet Soca Man, Natasha Wilson’s Sweet TNT and Oh My Papa.

Ince’s international accolades include the Louis Armstrong Award (1964) and being voted Best Trumpet Player in Europe from 1968 to 1972.