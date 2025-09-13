LA5 Hospitality Group celebrates 10th anniversary

Cheers to ten years at Buzz Bar, C3 Centre, San Fernando. -

Travellers leaving the Piarco International Airport this month will notice a new establishment catering to their appetites in the departure lounge with the launch of the Airplane Mode Bar and Grab N Go. A product of the LA5 Hospitality Group, Airplane Mode is situated in the Airside West departure lounge near gates one-seven and is the sister location to the already popular Buzz Bar, located at Airside East departure lounge at gates eight-14.

Stocked with tasty food items, premium beverages and enhanced by the LA5 group’s commitment to exceptional service, Airplane Mode is now open to the travelling public and will offer grand opening and group anniversary specials during the month of September.

It was back in September 2014, when a dynamic hospitality company was born in Trinidad and Tobago and the LA5 Hospitality Group’s journey began with the operation of a single entertainment outlet at One Woodbrook Place (OWP). Their flagship brand, Buzz Bar was opened on the promenade level of OWP in March 2015 and since then, the LA5 Group has grown steadily and strategically, adding trendy outlets in key locations and becoming a trusted name in hospitality across the country. Loyal customers visiting the flagship location at One Woodbrook Place however can now enjoy a rebranded, redesigned, rejuvenated and upgraded experience as the original Buzz Bar has now transformed into One Bar in celebration of its tenth anniversary.

“Ten years ago, we recognised an opportunity to create something new at One Woodbrook Place,” said managing director, Bjorn Rezende. “Buzz Bar was designed to be that cool and cosy after-work liming spot, where young, trendy professionals could enjoy quality food and drinks, network, and relax in a safe space conveniently surrounded by other services and entertainment. Over the years, it became exactly that.

"This year, as we celebrate a decade of that success, we want to honour and build upon this achievement in a meaningful and lasting way – one that ensures the space remains vibrant and relevant for the next decade to come. That vision gave rise to the concept of One Bar."

Today, LA5 boasts a diverse portfolio of five locations, with over 125 employees servicing their loyal and new patrons and with each location thoughtfully designed to reflect its unique identity, while staying rooted in the company’s commitment to quality and operational excellence. From stylish sit-down restaurants to high-energy bars and innovative grab-and-go options in high-traffic environments like airports and malls, LA5’s concepts cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

“At the heart of LA5’s success,” said Rezende, “is our passion for creating unforgettable guest experiences by providing exceptional food, beverages and service. With a growing team of dedicated employees, the company prides itself on fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. LA5’s team is driven by a shared belief that great hospitality starts with great people, and this philosophy guides everything we do…”

Renovations on the all-new One Bar were completed at the end of August, and the company reopened its doors officially on September 2. Guests can expect a refreshed look created with a new colour dynamic, additional lounge furniture added, a photo-op wall and ambient lighting to set the mood.

LA5 is also launching its website located at www.la5hospitalitygroup.com