Jamaican chefs partner with Norwegian Seafood Council

Chef Rameish Desouza’s cream cheese and saltfish stuffed naan, a dish that stands out for its creativity and flavour profile. -

Jamaican chefs are on a mission to give saltfish a bold, new spotlight, by proving that it is far more versatile than many people realise.

Through a flavourful partnership with the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) and its saltfish from Norway brand, chefs Rameish Desouza of Rameish’s Kitchen, Whitney Walcott of Whitney’s Kitchen and Rosemarie Jackson of Cally J’s Kitchen have been challenged to create innovative dishes that surprise, delight, and inspire local audiences.

A media release said, the campaign is part of NSC’s broader mission to celebrate the deep culinary and cultural connection between Norway and Jamaica through one of the islands' most loved ingredients – saltfish. Over the past year, the council has deepened its presence in Jamaica by hosting a culinary event, A Tasteful Exchange: Norway Meets Jamaica, along with a series of pop-ups across Kingston and Portmore. Desouza also recently travelled to Norway to represent Jamaica in an international saltfish showcase, while Walcott and Jackson have been at the forefront of engaging the local public with their imaginative takes on this traditional staple.

Walcott embraced the challenge wholeheartedly, blending Caribbean warmth with global inspiration. “Out of all the saltfish dishes I created for the campaign, the three that stood out the most were the saltfish fried rice with sweet and sour sauce, the saltfish pasta with coconut milk, and the coconut curry saltfish,” she shared. “These dishes took saltfish in unexpected directions that surprised diners while still delivering amazing flavours .”

Her creativity didn’t go unnoticed. “The feedback from people who tasted these unique saltfish dishes was overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “The most common reaction was surprise; many said they couldn’t believe it was actually saltfish! Every single dish has been a hit so far.”

Desouza also pushed his culinary limits. “My favourite would definitely be the cream cheese and saltfish stuffed naan. Out of my top three, this one stands out in terms of creativity and flavour profile,” he said. Desouza is known for his bold fusion dishes and believes saltfish has untapped potential. “I learned that saltfish is way more versatile than people think. I challenged myself to explore different flavour profiles, and I’m happy with the results.”

Chef Jackson shared similar sentiments. “Saltfish stew, this one is my favourite, absolutely!” she exclaimed.

For her, the most touching part of the campaign has been seeing her recipes come to life in the hands of others.

“Just hearing people say, ‘Hey, we’re going to try that recipe,’ or ‘I tried it with the saltfish and it was so good,’ makes me want to do this all over again,” she said. She fondly recalls a visit to the countryside: “One of the guys there lit up a fire and prepared my famous curry saltfish dish just the way I did it online. The smile on his face was everything. From that day until now, everybody in the community makes curry saltfish at least once a week.”

Beyond creating new recipes, the chefs found joy in watching others discover new ways to enjoy saltfish. “This campaign truly encouraged innovation,” Whitney explained. “Experimenting with different cuisines and flavour profiles opened my eyes to new possibilities. Saltfish can adapt beautifully to so many types of dishes, from Asian-inspired to creamy pastas.”

For Desouza, it’s all about keeping cooking exciting: “Cooking shouldn’t be boring. I made coconut curry saltfish with pumpkin leaf, and my friends and family loved it. You can get creative too.”

Jackson summed it up best: “Don’t beat the thing until you try it!”

As the Norwegian Seafood Council continues to nurture Jamaica’s saltfish connection, campaigns like this are showing that with a little imagination and a lot of flavour, the possibilities are endless.