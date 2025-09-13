Imbert too, is also responsible

Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert, speaking at a PNM rally in Diego Martin on September 10, seemed to shift the blame for the party’s humiliating April 28 general election defeat on to the former PNM leadership. But the truth is clear – Imbert himself was a central part of the very failure he is now trying to distance himself from.

The people did not vote out the PNM simply because of leadership changes. They voted out the PNM because, for nearly a decade, Colm Imbert, Penny Beckles and their colleagues presided over poor governance, arrogance and disastrous policies that pushed our economy and society to the brink.

Let us remember the record:

• The forex shortage that crippled small businesses and stifled economic growth.

• Skyrocketing crime and national insecurity, which the PNM repeatedly failed to bring under control.

• Decaying infrastructure, pothole-ridden roads, and collapsing public utilities while billions were squandered.

• And most damning of all, the missing billions highlighted in the Auditor General’s Report of public funds that vanished under the PNM’s watch.

Mr Imbert, the nation is still waiting for answers to the question – where the money gone?

To now hear Imbert attempt to shift responsibility elsewhere, is an insult to the intelligence of the electorate. He was not a bystander, he was an architect of these failures, shoulder to shoulder, with his political leader and now opposition leader, Penny Beckles.

That is why on April 28, the people overwhelmingly placed their trust in Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar and the newly elected UNC government. Unlike the chaos, mismanagement and corruption that defined the PNM, Persad-Bissessar has already shown strong leadership, accountability and vision.

Her government is moving decisively to restore stability, rebuild public trust and put people first.

Imbert and Penny Beckles cannot run from their record. The defeat of April 28 was not caused by “former leaders.” It was caused by the failures and arrogance of the PNM itself and the people of this nation have spoken loud and clear.

DAVID BECKLES

Arima