Hold inquests into police-involved killings

-

THE EDITOR: I write on an issue of public concern regarding the manner in which the justice system responds to incidents where police, while on duty, are involved in fatal use of force.

In recent times, there have been increased debate and scrutiny surrounding the appropriate legal response to such cases, with some calling for officers to be charged with murder and tried before a judge or jury.

While accountability is essential to maintaining public trust and upholding the rule of law, I respectfully submit that officers who kill in the course of their duties should first be subjected to a formal inquest rather than immediately facing murder charges.

An inquest is a judicial inquiry designed to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding a death, and it is particularly suited to cases where the actions of law enforcement occur within the complex context of their professional responsibilities.

Unlike a criminal trial, an inquest provides a transparent and impartial platform for examining the evidence, hearing from witnesses, and understanding the context in which the use of force occurred. This process allows for careful consideration of whether the officer's actions were justified under the law, or whether they warrant criminal prosecution.

It also helps to distinguish between acts carried out in good faith and those that may constitute misconduct or criminal behaviour.

Charging officers with murder before a full and independent inquiry risks undermining the presumption of innocence and may discourage police from performing their duties effectively, particularly in situations that require split-second decision-making under threat.

An inquest, followed by judicial review if necessary, ensures that justice is both served and seen to be served, balancing the interests of accountability, fairness, and public safety.

I urge policymakers, legal professionals, and members of the public to consider the merits of inquests as the first step in cases of fatal use of force by police officers. This approach will promote transparency, uphold the integrity of our justice system, and foster greater confidence in law enforcement.

ULRIC SKERRITT

Attorney, Arima