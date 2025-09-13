Easy home-cooked meals

Hot and spicy pigeon pea pilaf -

There’s a lot to be said a lot to be said about the advantages of home-cooked meals, you the cook has more control over the ingredients, you can keep the processed ingredients to a minimum, you can control the fat, sugar and salt quantities if necessary. You get the advantages of using fresh ingredients and your food will taste better not to mention how economical this is. It’s very easy to do, a simple meal plan on the weekend, shop for the ingredients and you are set for the week ahead. Some of the recipes I am sharing with you today can be also enjoyed the next day which makes your task even easier. The pigeon peas and rice, the provision pie and the chicken loaf are all recipes that taste great the next day too, all that is needed is a quick protein and a garden salad to accompany.

Let’s get cooking.

Provision pie

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1½ tbs chopped pimentos

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

2 tbs flour

2 cups milk

3 tbs chives

½ tsp salt

freshly ground black pepper

⅛ tsp nutmeg

3 lbs assorted provisions

1 cup grated cheese

Preheat oven to 375F.

Peel boil and cube provisions, cool.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add pimentos, hot pepper and onions, cook for a few minutes,

Add flour and stir well, add milk and stir, cook until sauce is smooth and thick.

Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Add provisions and chives. Place in a greased baking dish, sprinkle with cheese.

Bake 10 to 15 minutes until bubbly and cheese is melted.

Serves 4-6

Hot and spicy pigeon pea pilaf

1 cup pigeon peas (gungo peas)

1 cup parboiled rice

1 cup coconut milk

1½ cups broth or water

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 congo pepper, seeded and chopped or to taste

1 pimento pepper, chopped

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 tbs chadon beni or cilantro

Preheat a sauté pan or sauce pan, add oil and heat, add onion, garlic, and peppers, sauté until fragrant.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Add the pigeon peas and stir, add the rice and toss to combine, add coconut milk and water or broth, stir to combine.

Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 20 minutes until rice is tender.

Taste and adjust seasonings.

Fluff with a fork.

Sprinkle with chadon beni

Serves 4 to 6

Chicken loaf with smoky tomato sauce

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 red pimento peppers, finely chopped

2 tbs chopped parsley

2 lbs ground chicken

1 package crackers, made into crumbs

1 egg

½ cup ketchup

1 tbs Dijon mustard

1 tbs Worcestershire sauce

1 tbs soy sauce

1 tsp chilli garlic sauce

1 tsp salt

Sauce

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 small onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbs ketchup

1 cup diced canned tomatoes, crushed with sauce

1 tbs Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp sugar

1 tsp smoked paprika

Preheat oven to 350F.

Line a 9x5 loaf tin with foil or parchment.

Sauté the onions, garlic and pimento peppers in a shallow skillet for a few minutes until fragrant.

Place in a mixing bowl, add the balance of the ingredients and mix well, your hands work very well.

Work the mixture well, almost kneading it.

Place into the prepared pan and cover with foil, bake for 1 hour.

Remove the cover and spread the top with a little ketchup, bake for 30 mins more.

Remove and cool in the pan before slicing.

Top with tomato sauce and serve.

For the sauce: Sauté onion and garlic in oil until fragrant, add all the other ingredients, stir well and cook until thick and bubbly, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Chilli orange sticky wings

Marinade

1 tbs minced garlic

2 tbs soy sauce

8 chicken wings

Sauce

⅓ cup dark honey

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tsp oriental sesame oil

1 tbs Chinese chilli garlic sauce

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

⅓ cup sesame seeds

Divide wings into small drumstick and wing pieces, you should have 16 pieces.

Combine marinade ingredients, pour onto wings and combine well.

Cover and marinate for one hour in the refrigerator.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Place wings into a shallow, greased baking dish or pan, bake until cooked through turning once, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine all the ingredients for the sauce except the sesame seeds and sir well.

Baste chicken wings generously with sauce, return to oven and bake turning a few times and basting with all the sauce, until sticky and bubbly.

Remove from oven sprinkle with sesame seeds and garnish with chopped chadon beni if desired.

Makes 16 pieces

